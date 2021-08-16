Thalaivi Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Thalaivi is an Indian film. Thalaivi is a biographical film about the life of J. Jayalalithaa, who was a politician and a film actress. She served six times as the CM of Tamil Nadu.

In the film Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut is playing the role of J. Jayalalithaa. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Thalaivi.

Thalaivi:

The meaning of the title Thalaivi is Female Leader. The film Thalaivi was directed by A. L. Vijay. It was written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky, and Rajat Arora.

It was produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shailesh R Singh, and Brinda Prasad. The film Thalaivi stars Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami.

Vishal Vittal did the cinematography of the film Thalaivi. The film Thalaivi was edited by Anthony and Ballu Saluja. G. V. Prakash Kumar gave the music in the film Thalaivi.

The film Thalaivi was made under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment. Zee Studios distributed the film Thalaivi. The budget for the film Thalaivi is 65 Crores. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Thalaivi.

Thalaivi Cast:

See the cast of the film Thalaivi below.

Kangana Ranaut as J. Jayalalithaa Nassar as M. Karunanidhi Samuthirakani as R. M. Veerappan Madhu Bala as V. N. Janaki Ramachandran Poorna as V. K. Sasikala Bharath Reddy Shanmugarajan Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran Bhagyashree as Sandhya Raj Arjun as R. M. Veerappan Thambi Ramaiah as Natarajan Flora Jacob as Indira Gandhi Vidya Pradeep

Let’s see the release date of the film Thalaivi.

Thalaivi Release Date:

The official release date of the film Thalaivi is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared. The film Thalaivi was about to release on 23rd April 2021.

But it was delayed in April 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film Thalaivi will be released in three different languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Thalaivi.

Thalaivi Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film Thalaivi below. It was released by Zee Studios on 23rd March 2021.

