Carter Reum Net Worth, Biography, and Everything You Want to Know

Carter Reum is a person who is surrounded by wealth, power, fame, and strong family background. He holds a net worth of more than $40 Million. Carter Reum is a famous American entrepreneur and venture capitalist. Other than that he is also a renowned author.

Carter Reum started getting media coverage when he married popular model, and businesswoman, Paris Hilton in November 2021. Recently, this couple came into the news as they became parents.

If you want to know more about Carter Reum, this article will be your one-stop shop. Here, we will discuss Carter Reum’s personal and professional life, and his net worth.

Carter Reum Personal Life

If we look at Carter Reum’s personal life, we can see that he is a person who balances out his personal and professional life so well. We have mentioned above, Carter Reum is an American author, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. On the other hand, he is the son of Robert Reum who is one of the top businessmen among the richest in the USA.

Carter Reum Personal Details Real Name Carter Miliken Reum Nick Name Carter Mother Name Sherry Reum Father Name W Robert Reum Siblings Courtney Reum (Brother),

Halle Reum Hammond (Sister) Date of Birth February 5, 1981 Hometown Los Angeles, California, United States Age 42 Years (In 2023) Zodiac Sign Aquarius Spouse Paris Hilton Children Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum Nationality American Ethnicity Cristian Languages Known English,

French Height 5 ft 11 inch Weight 78 kg Education Columbia University, New York Eye Color Hazel Hair Color Dark Brown



After completing his study in New York, Carter teamed up with his brother, Courtney who helped in founding various businesses. Carter Reum also has a sister named, Halle. She is the one who helped Carter to get his love of life, Paris Hilton.

Hilton herself is a singer, model, screenwriter, and fashion designer. Not only that but she is also known as a hotelier.

If we talk about Carter Reum’s love life, then he and Paris Hilton has been in the media coverage for years. Carter has mentioned that “From our very first date, I was able to get to know the real Paris.” to show his unconditional love for Paris Hilton.

Carter Reum married Paris Hilton in November 2021. On January 2023, the couple announced that they became parents and Paris give birth to their first son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Carter Reum Professional Career

Carter Milliken Reum is an American writer, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist. He was born on February 5, 1981. His father, Robert Reum was the chairman, president, and CEO of Amsted Industries Incorporation. This conglomerate mainly deals with the railroad.

Carter completed his graduation from Columbia University, in New York. In 2014, Carter Reum stepped into the venture capital business and later, he became an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, which is an American investment banking company.

Carter Reum Professional Details Occupation American Author,

Entrepreneur,

Venture Capitalist. Popular Book Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success Famous Companies VEEV Spirits, M13 Ventures Awards and Achievements Inc 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2016,

Technomic Fast 50 Award Hobbies Cycling, Traveling, Writing, Driving Work His work appeared in Huffington Post and Inc. Instagram Username @carterreum_official Twitter Username @CarterReum Paris Hilton Instagram Username @parishilton Paris Hilton Twitter Username @ParisHilton Networth $40 Million (2023)



Nowadays, the Reum family holds the top position in the business sphere. Carter’s life started shining when he and his brother, Courtney, started their own liquor company, VEEV Spirits.

Their hard work and perseverance gave fruitful results to the company and it was listed in Inc Magazine’s 5000 fastest growing private companies in America. However, in 2016, the Reum brothers sold major stakes to Luxco company.

Still, it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Carter also founded M13 Ventures. This business invests in potential firms like FanDuel, SpaceX, Lyft, and Slack, and name a few.

Carter Reum As an Author

Apart from the above, Carter Reum is also known as a popular American author. He has written Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success.

This book earned a lot of appreciation from the readers. In this book, Carter and Courtney shared their real-life experiences and learnings that they gain from years of hard work, dedication, and investing in various firms.

If you want to start entrepreneurial your journey, Carter Reum’s ‘Shortcut to your Startup’ can help you achieve your goals.

Carter Reum Net Worth

Carter Reum is a renowned author, entrepreneur, businessman, and venture capitalist. He has founded various firms like VEEV Spirits and angle invetmenst5 firm, M13 Ventures. Other than that, Carter’s contribution to the writings helped him to earn handsome wealth and fame.

Here we have mentioned. Carter Reum’s net worth.

Net Worth in 2023 $40 Million Net Worth in 2022 $38 Million Net Worth in 2021 $36 Million Net Worth in 2020 $35 Million Net Worth in 2019 $30 Million



Carter Reum has also invested in more than 125 companies. It ranges from Pinterest to Space X and Lyft to FanDule. His salary is more than $2 million per annum and the major chunk of his income comes from real estate property.

Carter also earns good loyalty from his book, ‘Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success.’ Carter Reum’s estimated net worth is more than $40 Million for 2023.

His wife, Paris Hilton is no less than Carter. She owns large hotel chains in the USA and their combined net worth can easily cross the threshold of $300 Million.

After viewing this, we can say, Paris and Carter are not only a wealthy couple, but they are also the most powerful among the top richest people in America.

Carter Reum Guest Appearance

Since Carter Reum is a well-known media person, businessman, and venture capitalist, he is frequently called out for various media talks and interviews.

Other than that, he also appeared as an analyst and guest on TV shows. He appeared in the popular TV series, Hatched.

Carter Reum also contributed his work to Huffington Post and Inc. Being so popular and wealthy entrepreneur, people usually want to know more about him.

Hopefully, this article has helped you to know Carter Reum and his life aspects more clearly.