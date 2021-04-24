Tadap Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News

It is a romantic action drama movie. The film Tadap is a remake of the film RX 100. The film RX 100 is a Telugu film.

The film RX 100 was released on 12th July 2018. The film Tadap is based on that film. Read the complete article to get details about the film Tadap.

Tadap:

The film Tadap was announced in March 2019. The filming of the film Tadap was started on 22nd April 2019. It was started in South Mumbai.

Most scenes of the film Tadap were shot in Mumbai and Mussoorie. The filming of the film Tadap was completed on 10th March 2021.

Milan Luthria directed the Tadaphria. Sajid Nadiadwala and Milan Luthria produced it. Rajat Arora wrote the film Tadap.

Harshvardhan Rameshwar gave the background score in the film Tadap. Pritam gave the music in the film Tadap. Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

Ragul Dharuman did the cinematography of the film Tadap, and Rajesh G Pandey edited the film Tadap. The film Tadap was completed under Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Let’s see the release date of the film Tadap.

Tadap Release Date:

The film Tadap will be released on 24th September 2021. The film Tadap will be released in the Hindi language. It will be released theatrically.

The film Tadap includes romance, action, and drama. The series Tadap includes an incredible love story.

Let’s discuss the cast of the film Tadap.

Tadap Cast:

We have mentioned the main cast of the upcoming Hindi film Tadap.

Ahan Shetty as Shiv Kapoor Tara Sutaria as Mishka Narayan Sikandar Kher as Ranjit Rane Sharat Saxena as Vishwanath Narayan Naufal Azmir Khan as Jai Suniel Shetty as Laxman Kapoor Amit Sadh as Rohan Kapoor

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming film Tadap.

Tadap Trailer:

The trailer of the upcoming film Tadap is not launched yet. As we get any update about the trailer of the film Tadap, we will add it here.

