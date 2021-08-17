Candyman Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Candyman is an upcoming American film. The film Candyman includes horror, thriller, and supernatural slasher.

We expect that the film Candyman will receive positive reviews from critics. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Candyman.

Candyman:

The film Candyman is a spiritual sequel to the horror film named Candyman 1992. It returns to the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood, where the legend started.

Nia DaCosta directed the film Candyman. Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Nia DaCosta did the screenplay of the film Candyman. Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, and Jordan Peele produced the film Candyman.

The film Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. John Guleserian did the cinematography of the film Candyman. It was edited by Catrin Hedstrom.

Robert A. A. Lowe gave the music in the film Candyman. The film Candyman was made under Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Monkeypaw Productions, and Bron Creative. Universal Pictures distributed the film Candyman.

Candyman Cast:

Candyman Cast:



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy Teyonah Parris as Brianna Cartwright Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Troy Cartwright Colman Domingo as William Burke Tony Todd as Daniel Robitaille – Candyman Vanessa Estelle Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy Rebecca Spence as Finley Stephens Cassie Kramer as Helen Lyle – Caroline Sullivan Michael Hargrove as Sherman Fields – Candyman Kyle Kaminsky as Grady Smith Christiana Clark as Danielle Harrington Brian King as Clive Privler Torrey Hanson as Jack Hyde Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Jameson Cedric Mays as Gil Cartwright Nancy Pender as TV News Anchor Pam Jones as Devlin Sharpe Breanna Lind as Annika

Candyman Release Date:

Candyman Release Date:

The film Candyman will be released on 27th August 2021. The filming of the film Candyman was started in August 2019 and was completed in September 2019 in the Chicago area.

Candyman Trailer:

Candyman Trailer:



