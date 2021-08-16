Wizkid Age, Networth, Biography, and All We Need To Know

The real name of Wizkid is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun. He is professionally known as Wizkid. Wizkid is also known as Wizzy, Big Wiz, and Starboy.

Wizkid is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. Wizkid was born on 16th July 1990 in Surulere, Lagos, Lagos State, Nigeria.

He entered into this field in 2001. Wizkid is associated with Maleek Berry, Sarz, P2J, Legendury Beatz, Drake, Skepta, Beyonce, Olamide, and Tiwa Savage.

Wizkid was the most-streamed Nigerian artist of all time in February 2021 on Spotify with more than 3.4 Billion streams.

Wizkid has three different women and three sons. The kids were born in 2011, 2016, and 2017. Wizkid has received many awards and nominations.

He has received African Muzik Magazine Award, African Pride Award, BET Award, Billboard Music Award, Channel O Music Video Award, City People Entertainment Award, Future Award, Dynamix All Youth Award, Ghana Music Award, Grammy Award, iHeartRadio Much Music Video Award, iHeartRadio Music Award, MOBO Award, MTV Europe Music Award, NAACP Image Award, Nigeria Entertainment Award, Soul Train Music Award, Soundcity MVP Award, Teen Choice Award, and 4Syte TV Music Video Award.

He was nominated for World Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Nigeria Music Video Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, Juno Awards, Latin American Music Awards, LOS40 Music Awards, BreakTudo Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, American Music Awards, etc.

Wizkid worked in many singles as lead artists. It includes Holla at Your Boy, Tease Me-Bad Guys, Don’t Dull, Love My Baby, Oluwa Lo Ni, Jaiye Jaiye, On Top Your Matter, Joy, Bombay, Show You the Money, Daddy Yo, Sweet Love, Come Closer, African Bad Gyal, Energy, Fever, G Love, Escape, No Stress, Ginger, Longtime, Essence, etc.

