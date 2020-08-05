Telemundo fires two of its most prominent LA journalists

Journalists Ana Patricia Candiani and Martín Plascencia, two of the best-known faces of the US network Telemundo in Los Angeles, were fired as part of the staff cut measures to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Tuesday. local.

Candiani was the main host of the Telemundo newscast in the Californian city since early 2011, while Plascencia had been a reporter for more than 20 years at the station that identifies itself as KVEA-52.

Media such as Estrella TV have reported that this dismissal includes two other journalists from the same news team. In addition, Media Moves, a blog that specializes in US Hispanic journalism, revealed that three other people were fired at the Telemundo station in the city of McAllen, in the state of Texas, and another five in that of Miami in Florida.

Also, added the portal, it is expected that other job cuts will be announced in other stations. The company declined to disclose how many jobs were cut and limited itself to issuing a statement in which it noted that “television stations, owned by NBCUniversal (the parent company that owns Telemundo), have reduced their workforce to meet the company objectives, in a changing economic environment ”.

“As a result, important colleagues at Telemundo and NBC stations will be leaving our company. We have made these difficult decisions with the long-term interests of the company in mind. We want to sincerely thank our colleagues for their service, ”added the text, which ensured that the dismissed persons will have the support of the NBCUniversal human resources team.

According to the financial newspaper The Wall Street Journal, NBCUniversal registered a 25% drop in its profits during the second quarter of the year, to reach $ 6.1 billion, due to the temporary closure of its theme parks, the decision to postpone the premiere of various films and the fall of advertising purchases.

Sources consulted by that publication assure that the cut of personnel will impact less than 10% of the 35,000 employees in the 30 television stations of the conglomerate.