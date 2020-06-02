Telangana PSC Recruitment 2020 For Assistant Professor Vacancies at tspsc.gov.in:

The Telangana Public Service Commission is publishing new Telangana PSC Recruitment 2020 at the official portal tspsc.gov.in. The official Telangana PSC Recruitment 2020 has numerous Assistant Professor posts, and candidates may apply here.

The official site tspsc.gov.in is the source for Telangana PSC Recruitment 2020 offering around 274 vacancies for Assistant Professor jobs. Various department wise vacancies include Dental, Clinical, Non-Clinical, etc. posts in Telangana State.

Interested candidates may read essential qualification details below and then apply for their relevant post. For more information, go to the Telangana Public Service Commission’s official portal tspsc.gov.in and read it. Also, candidates must complete various selection as well as application procedures as per the schedule.

Telangana PSC Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 274 Posts

Name of Vacancies: Assistant Professor Posts

Department Wise Posts:

Non-Clinical Departments: 94 Posts

Clinical Departments: 96 Posts

Super Specialty Departments: 64 Posts

Dental Departments: 20 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their following qualification to apply for Assistant Professor posts here:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute university/ institute with relevant subjects of the Medical field.

MBBS from a recognized university with good marks.

For each department wise qualification criteria, go to the official portal tspsc.gov.in and read the notification.

Telangana PSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 44 years to apply for Telangana PSC Recruitment 2020. Those who belong to SC/ ST/ PWD etc. reserved categories will also receive age relaxation in their upper age.

Current government rules are to apply for such reserved categories.

Registration Fees:

For applications to the TPSC Recruitment 2020, candidates must pay some fees viz. Application Fees and Examination Fees. Only after paying these fees, the application shall conform, and they can get to Submit their application form.

Fees details are as below:

Application Fees: 200/- rupees

Examination Fees: 120/- rupees

SC/ ST/ BC Candidates: No Fees.

Selection Procedures:

Telangana PSC officials shall conduct various selection procedures to determine eligible candidates. Such systems provide a clear idea about who to select as per their skills and knowledge. Candidates should attend all these procedures to get their jobs.

There will be Preliminary Examination, Mains Exam, Personal Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Test.

The first procedure, e., Prelims is the standard exam for all, and all those who have applied need to attend it.

Qualified candidates shall receive call letters for further Mains exam.

Finally, selected ones will have to appear for their Interview.

Lastly, Document Verification shall conduct, and then candidates will receive their job allotment letters.

Pay Scale:

After various selection procedures, shortlisted candidates will get their jobs as Assistant Professors. For these posts, they will receive a fixed salary from 22,460/- to 66,330/- rupees per month.

For department wise salary details, refer to the tspsc.gov.in official notification.

Steps To Apply Telangana PSC Recruitment 2020:

At first, visit the official TPSC official site, i.e., tnpsc.gov.in On the Home Page, search for the “Candidates Services” Section. Through that link go to the “Direct Recruitment” Section. Click on that link and a new link will open. Go to “Current Openings” Search for Official Notification, e., “Notification No. 49/2020, Assistant Professors In Director Of Medical Education” Read the information carefully and then go to applying online links. Select the department and then start filling the form. Follow the guidelines and complete them. Also, pay all the fees and get a confirmation for it. At last, click on Submit Button. For further usage, get a printout.

Official Site: www.tspsc.gov.in