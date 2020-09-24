Telangana Police Recruitment 2020-21 Official Notification | TS Police Constable SI Jobs | Official Website @www.tslprb.in

The official notification for the Telangana Police Recruitment 2020 has been released on the official website by the TSLPRB officials. All the candidates who are interested and eligible for the post of TS Police Constable can be able to download the official notification from the official website.

The official website to check the official notification of Telangana Police Recruitment 2020-21 and apply for TS Police Constable SI Jobs is www.tslprb.in or www.tspolice.gov.in.

It is indeed interesting news for all the aspirants who are seeking job opportunities for Constable SI Posts. The candidates can easily and simply apply online for TSLPRB Police Constable Recruitment 2020-21 through the official website.

The official department authorities of Telangana State Police have released the official notification to invite all the eligible and interested bright candidates to fill up a total of around 18428 vacant posts. The vacant posts for the Constable include Civil, Armed Reserve, Firemen, Warders, IT&C, Mechanic, and Driver.

The candidates can also apply for Sub-Inspector – SI under various departments such as Civil, AR, SAR CPL, TSSP RSI, Fire Station Officer, Deputy Jailor, Assistant Matron, IT&C, and ASI FPB. Let us move forward to know more about it.

Official Notification For Telangana Police Recruitment 2020 | TS Police Constable SI Vacancies

All the candidates who are currently searching for the job opportunities and vacancy in Telangana State Police Departments can make the most out of this amazing opportunity. There is a huge number of candidates that are currently applying for the Telangana Police Recruitment 2020.

So the competition will be tough and the selection process will be difficult for all the applicants. It is sure that the applicants will have to submit their registration details online through the official website. Then the candidates will have to go through the entire selection procedure and the selected aspirants will be successful to get the job post.

The passionate candidates can utilize this opportunity better. But the candidates must have to ensure that they should read the official notification available on the official website very carefully and thoroughly.

After reading the official website, candidates can know about the selection procedure, application process, payment methods, eligibility criteria, closing dates, etc. The applicants should be following all the eligibility criteria that are mentioned in the official notification.

Also, the age limit of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and should not be more than 30 years. However, there is some age relaxation allowed for the reserved categories. The application procedure for TSLPRB Police Constable SI Recruitment will be possible only through the online mode.

The candidates will have to go to the official website to submit their registration details and apply for various posts. Scroll down to know about the application process.

Step By Step Application Process For TSLPRB Telangana Police Constable Recruitment 2020-21

Here, we did mention the entire process of applying for TSLPRB Telangana Police Constable SI Recruitment 2020-21 through the official website. The only thing that the candidates will have to do is just follow each and every step carefully and they will easily apply for TSLPRB Recruitment.

Step 1: Visit the official website and click on “Recruitment” on the homepage

Step 2: Select the vacancy and fill up all the essential details in the application form

Step 3: Enter valid details, upload photograph & documents, and pay the application fees

Step 4: After verifying, click on “Submit”

Step 5: You will get the Registration Number and Password

Step 6: Download or take a printout of the application form if essential