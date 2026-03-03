Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

Ted Season 2 Release Date: Story, Cast & All Key Updates

Ted is an American comedy and fantasy television series. It includes action, comedy, drama, and fantasy. Seth MacFarlane created the Peacock series Ted.

The series Ted was renewed for a second season in May 2024. The series Ted is based on an American fantasy film titled the same by Seth MacFarlane. It was directed by the same.

Let’s move to the plot of the second season of the series Ted.

Ted Season 2 Plot:

In the last episode of the series, Ted, we saw Bethany opt to dissolve their relationship just before they could attend the junior prom because she did not want it to be just another accomplishment for John.

On the other hand, after his arrest and subsequent outburst at Ted, John attends the prom, divulges his private affairs to the student body, and wins Bethany back.

Later, the news of O. J. Simpson escaping the police interrupts their plans to have sex at her place, upsetting Bethany and frustrating John because he is now denied intimacy.

At the end, Ted and John create the song “Thunder Buddies” from the first Ted movie as the episode comes to a close. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the story of Ted Season 1 to continue in Season 2, as the first season left off with a cliffhanger. The second season may include more drama and comedy. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Ted was produced by John Jacobs. It was executively produced by Aimee Carlson, Alana Kleiman, Erica Huggins, Jason Clark, Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh. It was edited by Tom Costantino, Tony Orcena, Bart Rachmil, Justin Ulrich, and Hillary Wills.

We expect the cast of the first season of the series Ted to remain the same in the next season. As we get any updates, we will post them here. Let’s see the cast of the Peacock series Ted, Season 2.

Ted Season 2 Cast:

In the series Ted, Seth MacFarlane played Ted, Max Burkholder played John Bennett, Alanna Ubach played Susan Bennett, Scott Grimes played Matty Benett, Giorgia Whigham played Blaire Bennett, Marissa Shankar played Sarah, Ara Holyday played Andrew, Liz Richman played Polly, Penny Johnson Jerald played Principal, Julius Sharpe played Mr. George, Jack Seavor McDonald played Clive, Josh Stamberg played Professor Lucas Damon, Ivar Brogger played Father Odell, Jason Kravits played Mr. Maynard, Paul Schackman played Sandy, Bobby Strom played Dennis, Charlotte Fountain Jardim played Bethany Borgwat, and Tim Russ played the ER doctor.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Ted.

Ted Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date for Ted Season 2 has not been announced yet, but we expect it to arrive in mid-2026. Let’s see what happens next. The first season of Ted aired on Peacock on 11th January 2024.

The first season of the series Ted contains seven episodes titled Say Yes, My Two Dads, Ejectile Dysfunction, Subways, Bicycles and Automobile, Desperately Seeking Susan, Loud Night, and He’s Gotta Have It.

We expect that the second season of the series Ted will also contain seven episodes. Let’s see what happens next. The series Ted was produced under Fuzzy Door Productions, MRC, and Universal Content Productions.

The Peacock series Ted was directed and written by Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Jon Pollack, and Julius Sharpe.

As we get updates on the release date of Ted Season 2, we will mention them here. So, check this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Ted, Season 2.

Ted Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer for Ted Season 2 has not been released yet, but we expect it will be released soon. Till then, let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Ted. Peacock released itk on 29th November 2023.

If we get any updates or news about the trailer of the second season of the series Ted, we will mention it here. So, make sure to visit this website regularly. Now, let’s talk about the critical reception of the series Ted.

Ted Critical Reception:

The first season of the series Ted has received positive reviews from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Ted will receive a good response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

If we talk about the IMDb rating of the series Ted, it gained 7.9 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s 74%.

Suppose you become a fan of the Peacock series, Ted. In that case, there are many similar TV series that are available, such as Friday Night Lights, Schitt’s Creek, Detroiters, Ted Lasso, Brockmire, Shrinking, The Good Place, Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham, The Last Man on Earth, The League, Parks and Recreation, The Office, Eastbound and Down, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.

If we get any other updates about the second season of Ted, we will update here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.