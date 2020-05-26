TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Apply at tcil-india.com:

The Telecommunications Consultants India Limited is declaring the latest TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 through the official portal tcil-india.com. Various engineering field vacancies are vacant, and for that, TCIL is inviting interested applicants to fill these posts.

There are around 100 vacancies for posts of Engineer, Junior Engineer, etc. and for that applicant with relevant qualification may apply. There must be number of candidates who are going to use to get their jobs into the leading sector and make a brighter career.

TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization The Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Name of the Region New Delhi Posts Name Engineer Vacancies & Junior Engineer Vacancies No. of Vacancies 100 Posts Application Fees Not Given Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Delhi Pay Scale For Engineer Posts: 20,000/- rupees p.m

For Junior Engineer Posts: 15,000/- rupees p.m Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online 22nd June 2020 Last date to Apply Online 12th July 2020 Official Website tcil-india.com

TCIL Engineer Recruitment Notification 2020

Here, we are offering all the essential details for TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020. Get more information on Education, Age, Fees, Selection Procedures, Application Procedures, and much more below. Read all these details and then accomplish application procedures soon.

To know more, visit the TCIL official portal tcil-india.com and get details from the official notification.

TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Details:

TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Engineer 50 Junior Engineer 50 Total No. of Vacancies 100 Posts

Age Limit:

Interested applicants’ age should be less than 40 years to apply here for TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020. Those who belong to various reserved categories including SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen will receive age relaxation.

Based on current government rules, aspirants shall receive age relaxation of several years. To know more regarding exact years of age relaxation, go to the official portal tcil-india.com and get details.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants need to have a relevant qualification to apply for the TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 as below:

For Engineer Posts:

Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech into Electronics Engineering/ Computer Engineering/ Electronics and Communications Engineering/ IT Engineering may apply. They should have obtained a degree certificate from a government recognized institute or university.

Candidates having Masters Degree, e., MCA/ Diploma in Electronics Engineering/ Computer Science/ IT Engineering Electronics and Communication Engineering or any other equivalent branch of Engineering may apply. They must have obtained their qualification from a recognized institute or university by AICTE.

Selection Procedures:

The TCIL officials shall conduct various selection procedures to select aspirants. There must be huge numbers of applicants who are going to apply. They all need to attend each of the necessary screening procedures.

There will be Personal Interview, Group Discussion, Viva Voce, Document Verification, and so on. Officials shall shortlist aspirants based on their performances as well as per their education grades/ marks.

Shortlisted applicants shall receive call letters/ job allotment letters for more selection procedures. For each of these proceedings, the official TCIL portal tcil-india.com will declare essential details. Aspirants are advised to be in touch with the official portal to receive the latest news and notifications.

TCIL Engineer Recruitment Admit Card 2020 Download:

For the written test, the TCIL officials shall release the admit cards, and candidates can easily download from the official portal. The admit cards are essential to attend the exam, without admit card candidates will not be allowed in the examination hall. For more details regarding the admit card, go to the official portal.

TCIL Engineer Recruitment Answer key 2020 Download:

After the written test is over, within a day or two the official TCIL portal shall provide Answer Key links. Aspirants can download Set Wise/ Paper Wise Answer Key and compare their answers. By doing so they can check total correct answers and can get to know about their marks.

TCIL Engineer Recruitment Result 2020:

Generally, in a few weeks, the result of the written test will publish. As per the result, shortlisted candidates will get Call Letters for further selection procedure i.e. Personal Interview. To check the result, candidates need to visit the official portal and search for the “Results” link. Also, the department might declare a PDF file containing the names of qualified candidates.

Pay Scale:

As per posts and their Grade/ Scale, selected candidates will receive their salary from TCIL. For this notification, salary is as below:

For Engineer Posts: 20,000/- rupees per month

For Junior Engineer Posts: 15,000/- rupees per month

Important Dates:

TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Important Dates TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Starting Date 22nd June 2020 TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Last date 12th July 2020 TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Will Update soon TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Result Date Will Update soon

Steps To Apply For TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020:

First, Go to the TCIL official portal, e., tcil-india.com On the Home Page, there are various links available. Search for “Careers” Section. Amongst the latest job vacancies, search for the “Recruitment of qualified and experienced candidates for the Posts of Engineer and Junior Engineer on Contract basis” link. Go to that link and download the official notification as well as the application form. Before filling the form read all the necessary instructions. Then fill the form and provide all the correct details for your education, personal, information. Also, attach recent passport size photograph and other mentioned educational certificates. Send the documents to the mentioned address.

Address Of TCIL Engineer Recruitment 2020:

To The,

The Executive Director (IT&HR),

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd.,

TCIL Bhawan,

Greater Kailash –I,

New Delhi – 110048.

Official Site: www.tcil-india.com