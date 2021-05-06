Taqdeer Web Series Download in High Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Moviesda

It is a crime thriller web series. Taqdeer is a Bengali web series. The series Taqdeer was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Moviesda.

On the illegal piracy website Taqdeer, there are many Bengali web series. But it is illegal to watch the movie or web series on illegal piracy websites like Moviesda.

It is a punishable crime, and we suggest that you should not use any piracy website to watch or download the content. Let’s get all the details about the series Taqdeer.

Taqdeer Web Series Download in High Quality:

The series Taqdeer follows the story of Taqdeer, a freezer van driver in Dhaka. He gets shocked after he finds a dead body in his van.

Syed Ahmed Shawki directed the series Taqdeer. The series Taqdeer is available to watch on the OTT platform Hoichoi. The series Taqdeer is available in two languages; Bengali and Hindi.

The series Taqdeer was made under Film Noir. There are a total of eight episodes in the series Taqdeer. Each episode of the series Taqdeer has a unique title. It includes Rashatal, Raadbadal, Ranakhetra, Gandham, Barafkal, Barkhelap, Prayeshchitto, and Pulsirat.

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Taqdeer.

Taqdeer Release Date:

The series Taqdeer was released on 18th December 2020. There is no update about the series Taqdeer Season 2.

Let’s watch the cast of the series Taqdeer.

Taqdeer Cast:

Chanchal Chowdhury as Taqdeer Sanjida Preeti as Afsana Anjum Manoj Kumar Pramanik as Rana Shohel Mondol as Montu Partha Barua as Hitman Mir Rabbi as Shehzan Chowdhury Ribita Nandini Shimu as Josna Mahfuz Munna as Shohag Ezaz Bari as Nawab Shaheb Sazzad Saju as Sakib Nafis Ahmed as Sizar Shahriar Ferdous Sajib as Alal Tamzid Tonmoy as Young Taqdeer Al Rafiul Islam Ratul as Young Montu Tanzim Saiyara Totini as Anika Intekhab Dinar as Chairman

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Taqdeer.

Taqdeer Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Taqdeer below. It was released on 6th December 2020. The series Taqdeer has received 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

