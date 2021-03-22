Tamilrockers Leaked Annaatthe / Annatha Movie Release Date – All We Know So Far

Annaatthe is an Indian action and drama film. It is an upcoming Tamil movie. Read the complete article to get full information about the Tamil film Annaatthe. this movie also may be a leak on Moviesda.

The Tamil film Annaatthe was about to release in May 2020 at the festival of Dusshera. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the Tamil film Annaatthe was delayed. Henced, the release date of the film Annaatthe was postponed.

Tamilrockers Leaked Annaatthe / Annatha Movie

Later in January 2021, Sun Pictures announced the release date of the film Annaatthe. They have announced that the film Annaatthe will be released on 4th November 2021 at the Diwali festival.

On the eve of the most popular actor Rajinikanth’s birthday, the shooting of the Tamil film Annaatthe was started. It was started on 11th December 2019. Let’s talk about the cast members of the Tamil film Annaatthe.

The cast members of the Tamil film Annaatthe include Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Thavasi, and Kabali Vishwanath.

The Tamil film Annaatthe is directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran. It was written by Siva, Savari Muthu, and Antony Bhagyaraj.

Chandran Pachimuthu has written the dialogues in the film Annaatthe. Siva and Aadhi Narayana gave the story of the film Annaatthe. The Tamil film Annaatthe includes seven lead roles, and they performed by Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj.

The Family Man Season 2 Release

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

D. Imman gave the music in the film Annaatthe. The cinematography and editing of the Tamil film Annaatthe were completed by Vetri and Ruben, respectively.

The entire film is made under the production company named Sun Pictures. The film Annaatthe will be released on 4th November 2021. It will be released in India and in the Tamil language.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Annaatthe.

Visit this website frequently to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.