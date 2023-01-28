Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Tear Along the Dotted Line is an Italian series. It is an adult animated series. It has received a very positive response from the audience.

Tear Along the Dotted Line has received 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb. It is full of comedy and drama. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line.

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2:

In the series Tear Along the Dotted Line, a cartoonist in Rome with his armadillo for a conscience reflects on his path in life as well as a would-be love because he as well as his friends travel outside the city.

The series was written, directed, and created by Zerocalcare. It stars Zerocalcare, Valerio Mastandrea, and Adam Rhys Dee.

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 1 includes six episodes. It seems that Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 will also include six episodes. There is no official update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Tear Along the Dotted Line was executively produced by Michele Foschini, Fancesca Ettorre, Magali Fuzellier, and Giovanna Bo. It was produced by Davide Rosio and Giorgio Scorza.

The length of each episode of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line ranges from 16 to 22 minutes. It was made under Movimenti Productions, BAO Publishing, and DogHead Animation Studio. Netflix distributed the series Tear Along the Dotted Line.

The series Tear Along the Dotted Line has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line is confirmed or not.

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 has not been confirmed yet, but maybe it will soon be confirmed. There is a good chance for the confirmation of Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2.

We expect that Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 will soon be announced by Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line.

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 below.

Zerocalcare as himself Valerio Mastandrea as Armadillo Chiara Gioncardi as Sarah Paolo Vivio as Secco Veronica Puccio as Alice Ambrogio Colombo as Alice’s father Michele Foschini as Guy Ezio Conenna and Alessandra Sani as additional voices Adam Rhys Dee as Zerocalcare Wayne Forester as Armadillo

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line.

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 1 Review:

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 1 got very positive reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line, we have seen that on the train, Zero remembers that the last time he saw Alice with the realization that he has wasted his life at the time when encountering a more mature as well as successful Valentina.

Later, Zero as well as his friends come to the home of Alice’s parents and later, spent the night before attending their friend’s funeral.

After that, at Alice’s funeral, Zero struggles with how to grieve because Sarah blasts him for making this more about himself compared to their friend.

Later, Alice’s parents conclude the funeral with a remembrance of their daughter’s life. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line, we will add it here.

Maybe the story of the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line will start where it is left in the first season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line. There is very little chance for the fresh start of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line.

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 has not been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared after the confirmation of the series.

Now streaming on @netflix — TEAR ALONG THE DOTTED LINE, the brand new animated series by @Zerocalcare! Filled with so many laughs and genuine feelz you will be begging for more (so pick up a copy of KOBANE CALLING when you're done binging…)https://t.co/p2QlsCtdcJ pic.twitter.com/O2NpU3Jb02 — Magnetic Press (@MagneticPress) November 17, 2021

We can expect the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will be released on Netflix like the first season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line.

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 1 was released on 17th November 2021 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line.

Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of Tear Along the Dotted Line Season 2.

Find the official trailer of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line below. It was released by Netflix on 18th October 2021. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch Tear Along the Dotted Line?

Well, the series Tear Along the Dotted Line has arrived on Netflix. All episodes of the first season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line are available to watch on Netflix. We expect that the second season of the series Tear Along the Dotted Line will also arrive on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Who Made Tear Along the Dotted Line?

The series Tear Along the Dotted Line was written, directed, and created by Zerocalcare. Zerocalcare is an Italian cartoonist.

