How To Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football Game Today

Alabama Crimson Tide Football represents the University of Alabama and is integral to the American Football Association. Since the games started, many sports lovers have been looking for suitable streaming service providers that provide all the services that sports enthusiasts need.

If you are also one of them, then read this article till the end to get all the late updates on how to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide Football Game.

Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football Online on DIRECTV STREAM

Alabama Crimson Tide games are available on SEC Network, ESPN, and ABC as part of their DIRECTV STREAM package. Here, you can purchase the Entertainment Sports Pack package at a monthly charge of $89.99. In addition, DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-day free trial to new users.

Apart from that, DIRECTV STREAM provides more than 65 channels as part of their service. The channels include Big Ten Network, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FanDuel TV, FS1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, and USA Network.

Moreover, you can also record up to unlimited hours of recording on the cloud DVR Storage. More to that, up to 20 subscribers can stream sports games simultaneously. Users can also connect to various devices to watch sports like the Alabama Crimson Tide Games.

Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football Online on Hulu+ Live TV

Hulu+ Live TV is one of the most suitable streaming service platforms for those who have a keen interest in both sports and cinema. Here, you will get more than 70 channels as part of their service.

Hulu+ Live TV channel includes channels like TBS, TNT, USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, NFL Network, Golf Channel, NFL RedZone, ESPNEWS, and FanDuel TV

Users will also get access to record up to unlimited content on Hulu+ Live TV’s cloud DVR storage service. With an additional charge of $9.99 per month, you can upgrade to unlimited screens at home and three on the road.

Suppose you are worried about the compatibility of the device. In that case, Hulu+ Live TV is compatible with almost every device, such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, and many.

Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football Online on Sling TV

At a monthly charge of $51, Sling TV provides various local and national channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, TBS, TNT, USA Network, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network, and many more.

Sling TV is one of the most cost-effective options for streaming various sports games. The platforms offer mainly three types of streaming packages: Orange, Blue, and the combined.

Moreover, users can also add extra channels by paying $11 per month. Here, you can record up to 50 hours of cloud DVR and access one screen at a time.

Like the above platforms, Sling TV is also compatible with various devices like Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Android Phone/Tablet, LG Smart TV, etc.

Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football Online on Fubo TV

Fubo TV is another suitable alternative to stream various sports on your devices. Fubo TV offers a wide range of channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, USA Network, CBS Sports Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, MLB Network, and SEC Network at $85.99 per month.

Besides that, Fubo TV offers a free trial along with a set of 90 channels where you can record up to 1000 hours to the cloud DVR storage and stream three screens simultaneously. However, you can add extra screens by paying $10 per month.

Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football Online on YouTube TV

You can stream Alabama Crimson Tide games on channels like ABC, SEC Network, and ESPN by spending $72.99 monthly on a YouTube TV package.

In exchange for $72.99, you will get various channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, TBS, TNT, USA Network, and ACC Network. Furthermore, subscribers can record unlimited streams on Cloud DVR storage, and they will also get access to three screens at the same time.

Moreover, YouTube TV supports many Android and iOS devices to stream Alabama Crimson Tide games. YouTube TV is compatible with many devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, and LG Smart TV. However, YouTube TV is not available to stream on Nintendo devices.

Bottom Thoughts

Finally, here we are at the ending section, and now you have all the latest updates on how to watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football online. You can watch the sports games on any streaming platform mentioned above.

Platforms like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu+ Live TV, and Sling TV offer additional services, allowing users to record unlimited hours of DVR cloud storage. More to that, you can also use free trials to get used to the platforms.