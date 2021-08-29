Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date to be Announced by September 2021

Sweet Magnolias are three Californian friends Dana Sue Sullivan, Maddie Townsend, and Helen Decatur.

The show’s plotline follows the three friends navigating their small-town lives and helping each other through various complexities surrounding adulthood, relationship, family, and heartbreak. It is adapted from the set of 10 books by the best-selling author Sherryl Woods.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2

The previous season ended with a car crash, and we don’t know who was in the car. Noreen is back in season 2.

And from what we know, she has been promoted as a series regular, and we’ll be getting the answer for one of the most important matters is Dana Sue Issacs mother.

Dion Johnstone also got promoted as a series regular, so we definitely see him a lot. Whether Issac’s suspicions are true regarding his biological mother will be answered in season 2. So stay tuned to get all your answers.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Release Date

From the picture posted by cast members on Instagram, we know that season 2 got wrapped in July. The pandemic has delayed the production of the season, and the initial date of release moved forward.

But we can expect season 2 to release in 2022. So although we don’t have an official date, we expect the Sweet Magnolias season 2 release date to be announced by September 2021.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Cast

The cast of Sweet Magnolias is the same as the previous seasons except with some added members. But we’ll have to wait for the release of the trailer to be sure about it.

We know that we are seeing Michael Shenefelt play Helen’s ex-boyfriend and Simone Lockhart playing Nellie, the mayor’s daughter, and Season 2 will introduce the remaining cast.

Spoiler: You can always read the 10-books series based on and find out what happens if you’re too eager to know how the story unfolds.