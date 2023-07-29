Swagger Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything

Fans of NBA basketball players Kevin Durant and O’Shea Jackson Jr. are eagerly waiting for Swagger Season 3. This sports drama series was released for the first season on Apple TV+ on October 29, 2021. Reggie Rock Bythewood and the team members have released two seasons of the Swagger sports drama, and fans are now wondering whether the show will return for a third season.



In addition to that, the show has received positive responses from the audience and reviewers, especially the young and emerging basketball players. The Swagger Seasons 1 and 2 have received 7.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

This article has provided all the significant updates about Swagger Season 3. Here we have added the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Swagger Season 3.

Swagger Season 3 Release Date

Swagger is an American sports drama series. The show’s first season premiered on Apple TV+ on October 29, 2021. Later, on June 15, 2022, the show was announced for a renewal for a second season.

And recently, the creators dropped a second season of Swagger sports drama on June 23, 2023, and now, fans are wondering whether the show will continue its legacy or if fans have to settle with two seasons only.

The answer is it’s been just a few days since the show makers concluded the second season of the Swagger series on August 11, 2023. Therefore, receiving a third season of the Swagger series may take at least eight to twelve months. We can expect it to be released by mid-2024.

Swagger Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Swagger is an American sports drama series loosely based on famous NBA player Kevin Durant. The show was created and developed by well-known American filmmaker and actor Reggie Rock Bythewood.



The plot of the Swagger sports drama series revolves around a world of young and enthusiastic basketball players. Here, the writers have ideally included the importance of dreaming big, ambitions, opportunities, wisdom, and the essence of corruption at every phase of life.

Swagger Season 1 premiered on Apple TV+ on October 29, 2021, and the second season was recently launched on June 23, 2023. Here, O’Shea Jackson Jr. played the lead role of Ike Edwards, known as the ‘Icon.’

Apart from the lead actor, the show has also included various actors and actresses and assigned them an important role. The show has featured characters like Meg Bailey (Tessa Ferrer), Crystal Jarrett (Quenzhane Wallis), Musa Rahim (Caleel Harris), Alonzo Powers (Tristan Wilds), Naim Rahim (Sean Baker), and many others.

Overall, the season of the Swagger sports drama series is the perfect example of inspirational and emotional drama that follows the basketball game and the life of the lead character, ‘Icon.’

Lastly, if you have already enjoyed the shows like Coach Carter, Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, and The Last Dance, then Apple TV+’s recently released Swagger sports drama series will entertain and inspire you at the same time.

Swagger Season 3 Cast Members List

The showrunners, Reggie Rock Bythewood, and the team have featured many talented and prolific star casts for the Swagger Seasons 1 and 2.

However, do you know that, before selecting O’Shea Jackson Jr. for the lead role, makers selected Winston Duke for the central character? But due to unfortunate injuries, he was replaced with O’Shea Jackson Jr.; the rest is history.

Here we have added a complete list of Swagger Seasons 1 and 2 cast members.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. as Ike Edwards (Icon)

Shinelle Azoroh as Jenna Carson

Isaiah Hill as Jace Carson

Caleel Harris as Musa Rahim

Quvenzhané Wallis as Crystal Jarrett

Tessa Ferrer as Meg Bailey

Ozie Nzeribe as Royale Hughes

Solomon Irama as Phil Marksby

James Bingham as Drew Murphy

Shannon Brown as LJ Ryder

Jason Rivera-Torres as Nick Mendez

Orlando Jones as Emory Price

Christina Jackson as Tonya Edwards

Tristan Wilds as Alonzo Powers

Sean Baker as Naim Rahim

Jordan Rice as Jackie Carson

Marc Blucas as Coach Bobby

Al Mitchell as Coach Warrick

Tracey Bonner as Angie Jarrett

Javen Lewis as Vince Charles

Misha Gonz-Cirkl as Teresa Mendez

Miles Mussenden as Brett Hughes

Marti O. Pruitt as Jeremiah Jarrett

Avery Serell Wills Jr. as Ricky

Arischa Conner as Apocalypse Anne

Kurt Lamarr as Coach Charlie Edwards

Nadej K. Bailey as Tamika

Christopher B. Duncan as Camden Ryder Sr.

Katie Killacky as Eva Murphy, Drew’s mother

Wayne Hughes as Seymour Greyson

RJ Thomas as Johnny Fitzpatrick

Caroline Elizabeth Gregory as Amber Gibbons

Swagger Season 3 Episode Title List

Since Swagger Season 3 is yet to be premiered, we have added a complete list of Swagger Season 2 episode titles here.

Swagger Season 2 Episode 01 – The World Ain’t Ready

Swagger Season 2 Episode 02 – 18

Swagger Season 2 Episode 03 – Rise and Fall

Swagger Season 2 Episode 04 – Through The Fire

Swagger Season 2 Episode 05 – Are We Free

Swagger Season 2 Episode 06 – Jace and Crystal

Swagger Season 2 Episode 07 – Homecoming

Swagger Season 2 Episode 08 – Journey and Destination

Where Can I Watch Swagger Season 3?

Swagger, the NBA Sports drama, is one of the most influential and well-designed sports drama series and has gathered positive audience responses. However, there are some part of newcomers who are looking for the show’s availability.

Back for their senior year. Swagger returns for Season 2 June 23 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/4UePpb08qV — Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 15, 2023

Therefore, if you are one of them, head to the Apple TV+ and binge-watch all the Swagger Season 1 and 2 episodes. Moreover, the forthcoming season will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Swagger Season 3?

It is too early to predict the exact number of episodes for the upcoming season of The Swagger sports drama series. Also, the length of a season or the number of episodes depends on various factors, such as the storyline, screenwriting, and many other elements.

However, a typical sports drama series consists of approximately eight to ten episodes in a single season, so a set of eight to ten episodes might be there in the second season of the Swagger series.

Swagger Season 3 Makers Team

The creative vision and expertise of production team members help the show achieve desired results. Reggie Rock Bythewood, an American filmmaker and actor, joins the show as the creator.

The first episode of ‘SWAGGER’ season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/RkIs8zK17J — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 23, 2023

He has also worked as the executive producer along with Brian Thomas Grazer, Samantha Corbin Miller, Rich Kleiman, and the center NBA player, Kevin Durant. Besides the members, production companies like Undisputed Cinema, Thirty-Five Ventures, and Imagine Television CBS Studios have also played vital roles in delivering a complete package of sports drama series.

Swagger Season 3 Trailer Release

Unfortunately, the show makers have not confirmed the renewal of the Swagger series for a third season. And it is evident as the recent season of the Swagger series was concluded on August 11, 2023, so the official trailer will drop two to three months before the actual release.

Nevertheless, here we have added a trailer link for Swagger Season 2, so if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons, you can watch the Swagger Season 2 official trailer by clicking on the link above. However, we will add the Swagger Season 3 official trailer as soon as the show makers release it.

Wrap-up

At the end of all, now you have all the complete information about the Swagger Season 3 release date. A well-written storyline with profound connections among the cast members made the show worth watching, especially if you are a combo of cinephile and NBA, then it is must watch sports drama series.

Since the showrunners have not announced the official release date for Swagger Season 3, we must wait a few months to watch the upcoming season. Once the production team and lead actors announce the official release date and other updates, we will add it here.

