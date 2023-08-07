Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Suzhal – The Vortex is an Indian Crime thriller series created and written by Pushkar-Gayathri, and directed by Anucharan Murugaiyan and Bramma G. The series Suzhal – The Vortex season 1 won a lot of fame just after season 1, and also got 8.2 out of 10 IMDb rating which is impressive. Season 1 of Suzhal – The Vortex was released on 17th June 2022 with eight episodes.

And after the massive success of season 1, the creators also shared the news that Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 is also under the planning process. So, as of now, we are still waiting further updates about the Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2.

Then too, in this article, we will discuss all the essential information about Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2, including its release date, storyline, cast members, trailer, and more.

Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 Release Date:

Suzhal – The Vortex Series Storyline Overview:

Suzhal – The Vortex is a criminal thriller series created and outstandingly written by Pushkar-Gayathri. The series is about a small town named Samboloor in the Nilgiris District, Tamil Nadu.

The people in this district believe in Goddess Angalamma, and to make her happy, they all celebrate ten days festival together. Thus, the main series starts with this 10days festival, which suddenly converted into mysteries.

Also, we have seen how the people used this festival story in their criminal minds and started kidnapping the people. Later the entire series is converted into a Childhood trauma, conspiracy, and more.

In short, every episode of this series has new thriller scenes to show to fans.

Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 Expected Plot:

Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 Cast Members:

Suzhal – The Vortex series has a very famous cast members team, who all have performed their roles outstandingly in the series season 1, and now as season 2 is also under planning, the audiences are demanding to watch the same starring members in its forthcoming season too.

Thus, the list of Suzhal – The Vortex Season 1 cast members who may also play a vital role in Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 is below.

R. Parthiban as Shanmugam

Aishwarya Rajesh as Nandini

Sriya Reddy as Inspector Regina Thomas

Kathir as Sub-inspector Chakravarthy “Sakkarai”

Gopika Ramesh as Nila

Harish Uthaman as Trilok Vadde

Indumathy Manikandan as Devi

Fredrick Jhonson as Adhisayam

Nitish Veera as Pushparaj

Prem Kumar as Vadivelu

Nivedhithaa Sathish as Lakshmi

Latha Rao as Selvi

Elango Kumaravel as Guna

Mekha Rajan as Dr. Sanghamithra

Yusuf Hussain as Mukesh Vadde

Palani Murugan as Eeshwaran

Santhana Bharathi as Kothandaraman

G Ajith Kumar as Kandipan

Navneeth Krishnan as Gani

Soundarya as Malar

Sasi Kumar as Arivu

Mona Kakade as a hospital doctor

Yashwanth Babu as Mani

Hareesh SS as Dheena

Prasanna Balachandran as Sundaram

Ajith Koshy as DSP Manimaran

Arun Pandiyan as Muthu

Yet, as it is not the exact list, we all have to wait a few more months, as the makers need time to plan for Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2. Thus, they will only share the final list of the cast member after the happening confirmation.

Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 List of Episodes:

Moreover, here we have also presented the list of all eight episodes of Suzhal – The Vortex Season 1, along with its episode guides so that the readers can quickly learn about the plot of each episode.

Episode 01: “Hoisting the Flag”

Episode 02: “The Myth”

Episode 03: “The Procession”

Episode 04: “The Immersion”

Episode 05: “The Looting”

Episode 06: “The Trance”

Episode 07: “Firewalker”

Episode 08: “The Silence”

Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 Makers Team:

Suzhal – The Vortex series has a superb production team; the complete series was created and written by Pushkar-Gayathri, Directed by Anucharan Murugaiyan, and Bramma G. Also, the production team has fantastic cast members, like R. Parthiban, Kathir, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, etc.

1 Year of Suzhal – The Vortex on Amazon prime

Our first step into long form storytelling. And what a ride it has been!

Multiple awards and recognitions, both Indian and International. A big thanks to everyone for all the love!

Cheers to @PrimeVideoIN and our fabulous cast and… pic.twitter.com/ChZ7VCDHjt — Pushkar&Gayatri (@PushkarGayatri) June 17, 2023

Now, as we move forward, we show that Mukeswaran did the entire cinematography of the series, and they also were associated with a production company named Wallwatcher Films company.

Apart from this, the series also has a team of brilliant editors, music composers, and many more who contributed their 100% efforts to bring the massive series success.

Where to Watch Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2?

We are not having any further information about Suzhal-The Vortex Season 2, as the makers announced that season 2 is still under planning. Still, if it happens, it will also release on the same streaming platform where its season 1 was released, Amazon Prime Video.

Also, the fans who have missed out on watching any episode from Suzhal – The Vortex Season 1 can also check out the Amazon Prime Video, as the completed season 1 was available on this platform.

Suzhal – The Vortex Season 2 Trailer:

Final Words:

