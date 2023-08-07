Feud Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members List, Trailer Updates, And Everything You Need to Know

Feud is an American docudrama series that revolves around anthology drama. Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam created and developed the show. Since the show premiered on March 5, 2017, fans have wondered whether the Feud series will return for a second season. You are on the right page if you are also wondering the same.

Feud Season 1 has received much response from the audience and critics. Not only that, but the show has also received various awards for its fantastic concept, exceptional performances, and direction. Besides this, the show has also gathered 8.4/10 ratings on the IMDb platforms.

Further ahead, if you have already enjoyed shows like, The Offer (2022), The Dropout (2022), and Julia (2022), then Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon’s 2017 released Fedu Season 1 can be your following binge-watching material.

In this article, we have provided all the necessary information about Feud Season 2. Here, we have addressed the possible release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for Feud Season 2.

Feud Season 2 Release Date

Generally, a show’s renewal depends on the success ratio and the audience approval of the previous season. And in response, Ryan Murphy’s 2017 released Feud Season 1 has received a positive response from the audience and reviewers. The first season of the Feud series was released on FX networks on March 5, 2017.

However, it’s been more than seven years since the show makers have yet to reveal the official release date for the second installment of the Fedu series. But fortunately, the show makers have shared that there will be a second season of the Feud series. But for now, fans have to wait sometime to watch the second season of the Feud series.

Feud Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Feud is an American docudrama series, and it has been revolving around an anthology drama. The show debuted with its first season on the FX network on March 5, 2017. And now it’s been more than seven years since the show makers have not shared the official release date for the second season. But we have something for you all that will excite you even more. Finally, the showrunners have stated that the show will return for a second season.



The first season of the Feud anthology drama series concentrates on the backstage rivalry between Hollywood celebrities Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. The incident occurred just before the horror film, Whatever Happened to Baby Jane (1964). But the exciting thing came to the front when the makers used this battle to market their film.

In addition to that, the show has also starred numerous star members for Feud Season 1. We have also been introduced to Susan Sarandon, who played the role of Jane Hudson, Jackie Hoffman (Mamacita), Stanley Tucci (Jack L. Warner), Alison Wright (Pauline Jameson)

Overall, the show has all the potential to be released for a second season. Fortunately, after almost seven years of hiatus, fans are on the way to getting the second installment of the Feud Series.

Feud Season 2 Cast Members List

When a show or season becomes a fan favorite, it brings enormous fan followings for the show and the featured cast members. Since the show was released for the first season, fans wondered who would return for the second season.

Therefore, here we have added a complete list of cast members of the Feud Series.

Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford (Blanche Hudson)

Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis (Baby Jane Hudson)

Jackie Hoffman as Mamacita

Judy Davis as Hedda Hopper

Alison Wright as Pauline Jameson

Stanley Tucci as Jack L. Warner

Alfred Molina as Robert Aldrich

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Olivia de Havilland

Dominic Burgess as Victor Buono

Kiernan Shipka as B. D. Merrill

Kathy Bates as Joan Blondell

Reed Diamond as Peter

Ken Lerner as Marty

Molly Price as Harriet Foster Aldrich

Joel Kelley Dauten as Adam Freedman

Feud Season 2 Episode Title List

Here, we have added a complete list of episode titles of the Feud Season 2. Check them out.

Feud Season 2 Episode 01 – Pilot

Feud Season 2 Episode 02 – Ice Water In Their Veins

Feud Season 2 Episode 03 – Masquerade 1966

Feud Season 2 Episode 04 – It’s Impossible

Feud Season 2 Episode 05 – Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals

Feud Season 2 Episode 06 – The Secret Inner Lives of Swans

Feud Season 2 Episode 07 – Beautiful Babe

Feud Season 2 Episode 08 – Phantasm Forgiveness

Where Can I Watch Feud Season 2?

Feud is an American docudrama series that circles around the anthology drama. Right now, the show runs for only one season, and luckily the show makers have shared that the Feud series will return for a second installment.

Showstoppers, indeed. Congratulations to our marvelous cast and crew of #FeudFX for the 6 Critics’ Choice TV Award Nominations, including Best Limited Series! https://t.co/6g7KZKSaUb pic.twitter.com/HLMNEF82em — FEUD: Bette and Joan (@FeudFX) December 6, 2017

However, if you have recently discovered this anthology drama series and have yet to watch the first season of the Feud series, then head to the FX networks and watch all the episodes of Feud Season 1. Moreover, the upcoming seasons of the Feud series will also return on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Feud Season 2?

Since the show makers have confirmed the renewal of Feud Season 2, fans are searching for the number of episodes and titles of Feud Season 2. So finally, the creators have shared a complete list of episodes for the upcoming season.

Just like the previous seasons, we will get a set of 8 episodes in the second season of the Feud series. In addition, directors such as Ryan Murphy, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, and Gus Van Sant will direct the eight episodes of Feud Season 2.

Feud Season 2 Makers Team

Bette and Joan, or Feud, is one of the most highly anticipated anthology drama series created and developed by one of the most stable American writers, directors, and producers, Ryan Murphy, Michael Zam, and Jaffe Cohen. In addition to that, Ryan Murphy has also created numerous other drama series. It includes shows like American Horror, Crime, and The Watcher.

It’s going to be legendary, darlings. Follow @PoseonFX, the new series from @MrRPMurphy. #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/FVJMC959ki — FEUD: Bette and Joan (@FeudFX) March 27, 2018

Additionally, creator Ryan Murphy and Dede Gardner, Tim Minear, and Alexis Marin Woodall have joined the executive producer team. Not only that, the fans have also appreciated the actor’s performances, direction, and cinematography of the show. Here, Nelson Cragg has served as the cinematographer for the Feud series.

Feud Season 2 Trailer Release

Undoubtedly, FX network has delivered one of the most outstanding docudrama series, ‘Feud.’ and fans are eagerly waiting for the second season. Fortunately, the showrunners have confirmed that the Feud series will release a second season.

However, the official release date for Feud Season 2 is yet to be made public. Further ahead, the makers still need to share the official trailer for Feud Season 2. Therefore, we have added an official trailer link for Feud Season 1 here.

So if you haven’t watched the first installment of the Feud series, then click on the link added above and watch the Feud Season 1 official trailer. When the show makers release the official trailer of Feud Season 2, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

So finally, we are after this article, and now you have all the latest information about the Feud Season 2 release date. Luckily, the show makers have confirmed the show’s renewal, so fans are more excited than before to learn the exact release date for Feud Season 2. On top of that, since the show was released for the first season on FX networks on March 15, 2017, it has been awarded and nominated for various awards.

The show fell under the Best Limited Series category. It was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Television Critics Association Awards.

Lastly, if you have already watched the Feud anthology drama series’s first season, you must wait for some months to watch the second season. However, if you are new to the show, binge-watch all the Feud Season 1 episodes. All the episodes are exclusively available on the FX Networks.