Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Superstar Rajinikanth to receive 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PM Modi also congratulated Thalaiva

The legendary actor Rajinikanth will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (Dadasaheb Phalke Award), the most prestigious film award in the world, which will be presented to him on 27 April 2012.

The Union Minister of Human Resources and Government Services, Prakash Javadekar, made the announcement today saying that a jury of five people voted all in favor. By the news, the whole world is congratulating the team. Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted and congratulated him.

Javadekar stated that “We are humbled by the honor bestowed on filmmakers, actors, actresses, singers, musicians from all parts of the country with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award from time to time. Today, we are very happy to announce this year’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award to the great hero Rajinikanth.

He said Rajinikanth has been entertaining the cinema world for the past five decades now and has been ruling the cinema world for the last five decades. Therefore, Dada Saheb Phalke’s jury decided to give this award to Rajinikanth.

Also, Prakash Javadekar thanked eminent people like Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai, Mohanlal, Shankar Mahadevan, Biswajit Chatterjee among the jury members. It has been told that the 51st Dada Saheb Phalke Award will be given to Rajinikanth in May.

Tell your viewers that Rajinikanth is referred to as Thalaivaa in the South and Bhagavan in the North.

Rajinikanth’s greatest achievement was congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He tweeted on his Twitter account this year, ‘be a popular person for many generations, a person who can play many roles and is that person Rajinikanth for you.

The “Thalaivaa” team has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and we are glad to have been part of this honor.

Significantly, Rajinikanth was born in the year 1950 in the city of Bangalore. Born into a middle-class family, Rajinikanth earned his living at a very young age. He began his career in 1975 following a successful Tamil-language film, Apoorva Ragangal.

During this film, he played the character of the villain and was awarded the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award was given to the superstar during the film’s release.