Bust Down Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Bust Down is an American television series. The series Bust Down is full of comedy. It has received a good response from the audience.

Bust Down has received 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Bust Down.

Bust Down Season 2:

The series Bust Down revolves around the life of four casino employees. They are in a dead-end job in middle America trying to discover self-worth in their bad ideas.

The series Bust Down was created by Sam Jay, Jak Knight, and Langston Kerman. It stars Chris Redd, Jak Knight, and Freddie Gibbs. It was directed by Richie Keen.

The series Bust Down was written by Luke Del Tredici, Sam Jay, Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, and Chris Redd.

The series Bust Down was executively produced by Langston Kerman, Guy Stodel, Richie Keen, Andrew Singer, Hilary Marx, Lorne Michaels, Sam Jay, Chris Redd, and Jak Knight.

The first season of the series Bust Down includes a total of six episodes titled Bad Hang, Post Nut Promises, Beige Rage, Pitching Tent, Won’t He Do It, and Party of Two.

We expect that Bust Down Season 2 will also include a total of six episodes. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The series Bust Down was made under Broadway Video and Universal Television. The series Bust Down has arrived on Peacock. Let’s see if the second season of the series Bust Down is happening.

Is Bust Down Season 2 Happening?

Bust Down Season 2 has not been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. We expect that Bust Down Season 2 will soon be confirmed by Peacock.

There is a good chance of the renewal of the series Bust Down for the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Bust Down, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Bust Down.

Bust Down Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Bust Down Season 2 below.

Chris Redd as Chris Jak Knight as Jak Freddie Gibbs as Chauncey DomiNque Perry as Nina Sam Jay as Sam Langston Kerman as Langston Dan Bakkedahl as Horace Shani Ashley Francillon as Patrice Estella Henderson as Chris’s Mom Alexis Rhee as Mary Jelani Estelle as Monica John Douglas as Rocko Daniel Strauss as Casino Patron Dominique Willingham as Casino Worker Vaughn Page as Other Worker Jimmy Walker Jr. as St. Louis Kieran Roberts as Abegunde Madu Raphael Chestang as Deshawn Elinor Gunn as Frazzled Woman Scott Rosendall as Eddie Acacia Fisher as Woman Charmel Catrell as Lucille

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Bust Down.

Bust Down Season 1 Review:

Bust Down Season 1 got good reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series Bust Down will receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Bust Down, we have seen Nina, as well as Sam host a barbecue in their backyard, and there Langston’s frustrations, explode, Chris, as well as Jak, make things much worse.

After that, the crew goes to church because Sam deals with the complicated relationship of Nina with her mother.

On the other hand, Chris, Jak, and Langston revisit their favorite parts of the church service as well as discover that things are not what they used to be.

Later, Chauncey announces pay cuts for employees on the floor as well as sparks a debate about social justice, and also protests, and the grind of capitalism. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Bust Down will be continued in the second season of the series Bust Down. It is because there is no chance for the fresh start of the series Bust Down.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Bust Down, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Bust Down.

Bust Down Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Bust Down Season 2 has not been announced yet, it is because Bust Down Season 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet.

We can expect the second season of the series Bust Down in late 2022 or early 2023. Maybe it will be released on Peacock like the first season of the series Bust Down.

The first season of the series Bust Down was released on 10th March 2022 on Peacock. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Bust Down, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Bust Down.

Bust Down Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Bust Down Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season.

Find the official trailer of the first season of the series Bust Down below. It was released by Peacock on 28th January 2022. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch Bust Down Season 2?

The series Bust Down has arrived on Peacock. It seems that the second season of the series Bust Down will also arrive on Peacock. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in Bust Down?

There are a total of six episodes in the series Bust Down. We expect that the second season of the series Bust Down will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.