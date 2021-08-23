Evil Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Evil is an American tv series. The series Evil has received a good response from the audience. The series Evil has received 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Evil includes supernatural, drama, and thriller. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Evil Season 2.

Evil Season 2:

The first season of the series Evil arrived on CBS, the second season of the series Evil is currently airing on Paramount+.

Robert King and Michelle King created the series Evil. The series Evil was executively produced by Liz Glotzer, Michelle King, Robert King, and Rockne S. O’Bannon.

It was produced by Robyn-Alain Feldman, Patricia lone Lloyd, Aurin Squire, and Thomas J. Whelan. It was edited by Matt Kregor, Dan Erickson, Marnee Meyer, James W. Harrison – III, Wadeh Arraf, and Ryan Allen.

The series Evil was made under King Size Productions and CBS Studios. CBS Media Ventures distributed the series Evil.

The first and second seasons of the series Evil include 13 episodes each. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Evil Season 2.

Evil Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Evil Season 2 below.

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard Mike Colter as David Acosta Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs Marti Matulis as George Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria Michael Emerson as Dr. Leland Townsend Ashley Edner as Abbey

Let’s see the release date of the seventh episode of the series Evil Season 2.

Evil Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date:

The seventh episode titled S Is For Silence of the series Evil Season 2 will be aired on 29th August 2021. It will be aired on Paramount+.

The first episode of the series Evil Season 2 was aired on 20th June 2021, and the last episode will be aired on 10th October 2021.

The first season of the series Evil was aired between 26th September 2019 to 30th January 2020 on CBS. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Evil Season 2.

Evil Season 2 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Evil Season 2 below.

