Sunmi’s younger brothers become the center of attention yet again for their good looks

Singer Sunmi posted an replace containing her good-looking younger brothers.

She posted a cute image together with her two younger brothers with the caption: “There was a mirror on the ceiling #therealworld.”

The good trying trio is seen posing adorably for the ceiling selfie whereas displaying off their good-looking visuals. Sunmi’s brothers seem in her updates infrequently, and netizens can not help however praise their good looks saying:



“Sunmi have to be so proud to have two good trying younger brothers.”

“They do not look alike however all of them are blessed with good genes.”

“So good trying. Their genetics are superb.”

“They have to really feel so supported by one another.”

“One of the brothers looks like Hyungsik…”

What do you assume?