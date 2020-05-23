Suhana Khan turns 20, shows her glamorous style on birthday

Shahrukh Khan’s darling Suhana Khan turns 20 on Friday. Even though Suhana could not make a big celebration due to the lockdown, she has definitely given a treat to the fans by sharing her glamorous video on this special day. Actually, Suhana has shared the video on her Instagram story in which she is wearing a bodycon dress. Sharing this slow-mo video, Suhana wrote, “I am 20 years old.”

On Suhana’s birthday, her friend Ananya Pandey wished him with a very special message.

Ananya shared a photo of the beach with Suhana. While sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, “I am missing 2 things very much, walking outside and Suhana.” Happy 20 birthday Suhana… but you will always be my baby.

Suhana commented on this post of Ananya, I Love You and Miss You.

Will Suhana work in films

Let me tell you that some time ago when Shah Rukh was asked a question about Suhana’s Bollywood debut, he said, “It will take time for him to learn acting. Shahrukh has proved that Suhana will definitely do films. But at the same time it has become clear that she will step into Bollywood with complete preparation.

Shahrukh said that he will always support his daughter.