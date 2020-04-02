Stelio Savante, Currently Starring In Netflix’s ‘Running For Grace’, Signs With SMS Talent

South African actor/producer Stelio Savante, at present starring reverse Matt Dillon as Portuguese espresso plantation foreman Mayor Alvares in David L. Cunningham’s Working For Grace, has signed with SMS Expertise in Los Angeles.

Savante, who additionally voiced the favored character ‘Ajax’ in Name Of Obligation: Black Ops 4, will subsequent be seen in two options releasing later this 12 months. He will likely be starring reverse Frank Langella & Bobby Cannavale within the comedy Lapham Rising, primarily based on the best-selling novel with the identical title. He additionally will likely be starring reverse Jim Caviezel & Claudia Karvan within the Center Jap political thriller Infidel, directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and filmed on location in Jordan.

His producing credit embody Brother’s Keeper (Laurence Fishburne & Milo Gibson), and Marfa (Tony Todd & Richard Riehle).

He continues to be represented by Opus Leisure and VOX.

SMS Expertise’s shopper listing consists of Academy Award Nominee and BAFTA Award winner Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips, Blade Runner 2049), Jeffrey Jones (Deadwood), Matt McCoy (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), and Helen Slater (Supergirl).