Star Wars’ Rey Skywalker Ending Would’ve Been Great (Without Palpatine)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker introduced the Skywalker saga to an finish and made Rey a part of the Skywalker’s legacy by having her tackle the final title of her mentors, and it might’ve been a terrific ending had the movie not made Sheev Palpatine a part of her story. The historical past of the Star Wars saga will be divided in three: the unique trilogy, the prequels, and the sequels. The unique trilogy started in 1977 with the movie now referred to as Star Wars: A New Hope, adopted by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Again and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

As there was extra to be explored in a galaxy far, distant, George Lucas expanded the Star Wars universe with the prequel trilogy, launched between 1999 and 2005. These movies targeted on Anakin Skywalker’s story, from his days as a younger slave in Tatooine to his rise as Sith lord Darth Vader. Following Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, the studio introduced a brand new trilogy, and whereas it included the primary heroes from the unique movies, it targeted on a brand new era of characters. Amongst these was Rey (Daisy Ridley), a younger scavenger from Jakku whose parentage was unknown.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button beneath to begin this text in fast view.

Associated: Rey’s Whole Backstory, Dad and mom & Publish-Star Wars 9 Future Defined

Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens confirmed Rey was Pressure delicate and was fairly expert in lightsaber fight with out earlier coaching, which made many followers consider she was descended from one of many important characters from the unique trilogy (some even believed she might have been Obi-Wan Kenobi’s granddaughter). The second installment in Disney’s sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Final Jedi, revealed Rey was a “no one”, however the next movie, Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker, retconned this by making her a Palpatine. By the top of the movie, Rey determined she was extra a Skywalker than anything, and so launched herself as one – which might have been a strong ending had she not been a Palpatine.

Star Wars’ Rey Skywalker Ending Is Good (In Concept)

Rey’s story, as advised earlier than The Rise of Skywalker occurred, was that she was offered to Jakku’s economic system for consuming cash when she was little, and spent an enormous a part of her life working as a scavenger and ready for the day her dad and mom got here again for her. Kylo Ren advised her she was a “no one” in The Final Jedi, one thing that didn’t make followers glad. The Rise of Skywalker, in an effort to reconcile with the fandom, retconned this a part of Rey’s story (and tried to make it look as a “twist”) by making her a Palpatine. The Emperor’s return ended up not being as thrilling or menacing as anticipated, and was largely used to provide Rey a “darkish” previous, as she turned out to be his granddaughter.

All this made the “Rey Skywalker” second on the finish of The Rise of Skywalker a second that didn’t have the affect nor the importance it ought to have had, because it’s a superb idea, however the execution was actually dangerous. “Rey Skywalker” marked a significant turning level in Rey’s arc, as she was taking full management of her life, selecting her personal path, and taking up the title of her mentors and solely mum or dad figures she ever had. Rey Skywalker additionally tied issues collectively and gave the Skywalker title a complete new which means, proving you don’t must be a Skywalker by blood to determine as one. Rey Skywalker was deliberate even earlier than The Pressure Awakens got here out, however Disney had no thought how one can get to that second, and it confirmed, as including Palpatine to Rey’s arc ended up hurting the entire idea.

Star Wars 9’s Palpatine Twist Ruins Rey Skywalker

The issue will not be that The Rise of Skywalker included Palpatine – the issue is the way it did it. The Emperor was supposedly lifeless after the occasions of Return of the Jedi, the place Darth Vader threw him down a reactor shaft to save lots of his son, as he was being tortured by Palpatine. His return generated pleasure amongst Star Wars followers, however Disney’s lack of a plan confirmed as soon as extra. Palpatine didn’t actually do something new, and the way he survived/returned wasn’t correctly defined till after The Rise of Skywalker got here out. Palpatine ended up doing the identical issues he did within the unique trilogy (akin to urging Rey to strike him down so she would absolutely flip to the darkish facet), and just about undid Anakin’s sacrifice on the finish of Return of the Jedi.

Associated: Disney’s Star Wars Sequels Disrespected Darth Vader Most Of All

Making him Rey’s grandfather (of types, as her father turned out to be a failed clone, and this Palatine himself was a clone as effectively) was the cherry on prime of a messy and unplanned return, and it ended up hurting her last resolution. Whereas it’s seen as Rey renouncing her actual household title (and relying on who you ask, that may be good or a lazy answer), it additionally regarded like a determined try from Disney to “make issues proper” as this was the ultimate entry within the Skywalker saga, making her resolution onerous to consider and missing any of the emotional cost it might have had if achieved in another way.

Rey Skywalker Works Higher If She’s A No One

The “Rey Skywalker” twist would have nonetheless labored had she stayed because the “no one” The Final Jedi established, and it might have truly labored higher. The intention behind taking up the title Skywalker was to point out that you just don’t must be a direct descendant of the well-known household to determine as one, which might have had the specified affect had she not been linked to a strong Sith lord or every other effectively established and related character. Rey’s journey would have had a much bigger significance if she had been a nobody, as it might have proven her constructing her family with those that have been by her facet via this entire journey and paying respect to her mentors.

Disney’s Star Wars sequels have been stuffed with unplanned choices that appear to have been made as issues developed and in line with the response of the viewers. Palpatine’s inclusion solely ended up leaving a bunch of plot holes that the novel desperately tried to fill, however its greatest mistake was the way it affected the “Rey Skywalker” ending, which might’t be fastened now irrespective of how onerous Disney tries.

Subsequent: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Plot Holes Defined By The Novel

WWE: 6 Largest Controversies From Wrestlemania 36