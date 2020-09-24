SSC JE Result 2020 Expected Cut off Merit List at www.ssc.nic.in:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is released the notification of the SSC JE Result 2020 on to the official site www.ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer (JE) examination conducted on the 31st January 2020.

Now the result notification is released with the Merit list and Cut off marks on the main portal. The Staff Selection Commission is the Government Organization. This examination conducted for the 1000 various junior Engineers posts who comes from the various field of engineering such as Civil, Mechanical, Quantity Surveying, Electrical, etc.

The SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2020 Merit List and minimum Cut off mark available on the main official site. This is the Government Sector Job. The Job will locate anywhere in India.

The selection based on the written examination and Interview process. The Candidates who get the highest Cut off they will be asked for the next Interview Session.

SSC JE Result 2020 with Expected cut off:

The Staff Selection Commission has released the Result Notification on to the official site. The SSC Junior Engineer Exam 2020 Cut off Marks and Merit List also will be provided on to the main portal.

The Staff Selection conducts the examination for that selects a large number of candidates for selection in the various government organization. Now this year also SSC conduct the examination for the post of Junior Engineer.

The SSC JE Examination conducted on the 31st January 2020, Sunday. The candidates of all over the country participate in the SSC JE Exam 2020. Now the result notification is declared.

The SSC JE Result announced very soon at the official portal. The Result will be announced on to the bases of the previous year cut off marks. Candidates who qualified in the written exam, they will be asked for the Interview.

To get more detail about the SSC JE Result 2020 as shown in below.

Name of the Organization: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Name of the Exam: SSC JE Exam 2020

Number of Vacancies: There are total 1000 vacancies available.

Name of the Post: Junior Engineer Post (JE)

Job Location: The job located anywhere in India.

Exam Date: The exam conducted on the 31 st January 2020.

January 2020. Result Date: The result declared very soon at the official site.

Examination Type: The exam conducted as a written test.

Selection Process: Candidates who qualified with the minimum marks in the written exam they asked for the Interview. The Merit List and minimum Cut off displayed with the result. The cutoff marks will base on the previous year cut off marks.

How to Check SSC JE Result 2020, Expected Cut off and Merit List?

Candidates follow the steps for checking the SSC JE RESULT 2020 on to the official site at given below.

Candidates visit the Staff Selection Commission official site at ssc.nic.in. On the home page search the link and click on “SSC JE Result 2020”. Now enter your registration Id, User Name, and Date of Birth and click on the submit button. Then the result will be displayed on your screen. Now download it and take a print out for the future references.

Official Website: www.ssc.nic.in