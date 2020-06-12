SSC GD Constable Result 2020 Final Merit List accessible at ssc.nic.in:
Recently Staff Selection Commission announced that all SSC candidates who are searching for SSC GD Constable Result 2020 & SSC Constable Merit List, they check at ssc.nic.in. Here are the updates for all those applicants who are searching for SSC Constable Result 2020, Merit List at ssc.nic.in. Applicants can check out their performance of the written entrance examination that undertaken on October 4, 2020, at various centers. Here are details that will help you to download your SSC GD Result Constable Result 2020 along with Merit List and cut off marks.
SSC GD Merit list 2020 – SSC GD Constable Result:
17-09-2020: Staff Selection Commission declared SSC Result as well merit list and cut off for their students who given SSC exams this year 2020. so check their SSC result 2020 at their official site ssc.nic.in. Stay updated with us.
The Staff Selection Commission declared the result notification of the SSC Result 2020 on to the official site at www.ssc.nic.in. The SSC Constable examination successfully conducted in the various centers as the date of 4th October 2020. Now the Staff Selection Commission has released the result notification on to the main portal. So the eligible candidates can check their result on the main site.
SSC GD Constable Result Merit list:
The Staff Selection Commission is functioning under the Personnel & Training Department, Government of India. The written examination conducted by the SSC. Now its declared the result notification on to the main portal. Candidates may extremely wait for the Result to check their performance into the examination. These examinations conduct among a large number of vacancies. In this examination, a large number of candidates appeared.
ssc.nic.in – SSC GD Result 2020:
The Staff Election Commission conducted the written examination for recruit among the number of vacancies of the GD Constable. Now it is declared the result notification on to the official site. Students are warmly waiting for the exam result. So they can check the official site and get their Cut Off Marks and Merit List. This is the best job opportunity for candidates to get the job in the Central Government Sector.
The Staff Selection Commission conducted the examination for the General Duty Constable on the 4th October 2020. Now the SSC has been published the result notification on the official site. The candidates follow the steps for download the Diploma Result as shown in below.
SSC gd wrote exam result 2020:
Official Site: www.ssc.nic.in
Staff Selection Commission is the government department that recruits candidates for various government posts. Every year they announce lots of recruitment notification as per vacancies available. In all SSC recruitment advertisement, they receive thousands of application for the vacant position through which they select candidates by performance in a selection process.
As we all know that nowadays job seekers are likely to get government job rather than a private job and that is the main reason that in every SSC recruitment there is more competition to get the job.
SSC GD Merit List Constable Result 2020 for Region Wise:
|Sr.no
|State
|SSC GD Constable Result 2020
|Official websites
|01.
|Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand
|North Region
|www.sscnr.net.in
|02.
|Uttar Pradesh & Bihar
|Central Region
|www.ssc-cr.org
|03.
|Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram
|North Eastern Region
|www.sscner.org.in
|04.
|Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa
|Western Region
|www.sscwr.net
|05.
|Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu
|Southern Region
|www.sscsr.gov.in
|06.
|Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh
|MP Region
|www.sscmpr.org
|07.
|West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim
|Eastern Region
|www.sscer.org
|08.
|Karnataka, Kerala
|Kolkata Region
|www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in
|09.
|Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh
|North-Western Region
|www.sscnwr.org
Before a few weeks ago Staff announced notification Selection Commission announced notification to fill a vacancy for the post of GD Constable. Candidates can apply for this job with all required eligibility and in case if they are not qualified enough then their application will be rejected for the same. Applicants who are eligible as per criteria mentioned they got call letter for the written entrance test. The test was conducted successfully as on October 4; 2020, and results for the same are also available on its official website at ssc.nic.in, or you can check out through web address available here.
SSC GD Constable Male Candidates Expected cut off marks 2020:
|Forces
|Vacancies
|UR
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|CRPF Forces
|22623 Posts
|71
|68
|60
|65
|BSF Forces
|17698 Posts
|70
|66
|62
|58
|SSB Forces
|5619 Posts
|80
|75
|68
|60
|CISF Forces
|4493 Posts
|82
|78
|72
|65
|ITBP Forces
|2795 Posts
|70
|66
|62
|56
|AR Forces
|300 Posts
|85
|82
|78
|70
|SSF Forces
|247 Posts
|86
|82
|75
|68
|NIA Forces
|82 Posts
|90
|85
|80
|72
SSC gd wrote exam result 2020:
In most of the government selection process is same or we can say that there written entrance examination and personal interview and in some of the recruitment there is a physical test if it is related to work or post required a physical test. Here is also written test and personal interview in the selection process. Written test conducted, and interview dates released soon. At present SSC GD Constable Result, 2020 along with Merit List has been announced by Staff Selection Commission. If you are exploring for the same, then you can download your result.
SSC GD Constable Female Candidates Expected cut off marks 2020:
|Forces
|Vacancies
|UR
|OBC
|SC
|ST
|CRPF Forces
|1965 Posts
|68
|64
|55
|50
|BSF Forces
|4819 Posts
|70
|65
|62
|55
|SSB Forces
|605 Posts
|75
|70
|65
|55
|CISF Forces
|507 Posts
|80
|73
|70
|63
|ITBP Forces
|306 Posts
|68
|64
|60
|53
|AR Forces
|300 Posts
|80
|75
|68
|60
|SSF Forces
|27 Posts
|84
|82
|77
|70
|NIA Forces
|4 Posts
|87
|82
|77
|70
Candidates with cut off marks will qualify for the personal interview where they should give all correct answers to all questions asked by an interviewer. The interview will be the last step of the selection process to perform well and crack selection process. As a result, has been declared, so check out also merits list and if your name is not in merit list then might be your score is less than cut off marks. Visit the official website to download your result and through your seat number. Your result will appear on a computer screen so check out it and print it out for further reference.
SSC gd result jobriya:
|State/ UT Name
|Name of the SSC Center Zone
|SSC Result Dashboard
|Andhra Pradesh State, Puducherry, TamilNadu State
|Southern Region, Chennai Zone
|SSC GD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
|Assam State, Arunachal Pradesh State, Manipur,
Meghalaya State, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram
|North Eastern Region, Guwahati Zone
|GD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
|Madhya Pradesh State, Chhattisgarh State
|MP Sub-Region, Raipur Zone
|SSC GD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
|West Bengal State, Orissa, Jharkhand State,
A&N Island, Sikkim
|Eastern Region, Kolkata Zone
|GD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
|Maharashtra State, Gujarat, Goa State
|Western Zone, Mumbai Zone
|SSC GD Constable Merit List 2020
(Available shortly)
|Haryana, Punjab State, J&K, Himachal Pradesh State
|North Western Sub-Region, Chandigarh Zone
|GD Constable Result 2020
(Available shortly)
|Karnataka State, Kerala State
|KKR Region Zone, Bangalore Zone
|GD Constable Merit List 2020
(Available shortly)
|Uttar Pradesh State, Bihar State
|Central Zone, Allahabad Zone
|GD Constable Result
(Available shortly)
|Rajasthan State, Delhi State, Uttarakhand State
|North Region, Delhi Zone
|SSC GD Constable Result
(Available shortly)
SSC GD Constable Result 2020, Merit List Available
GD Constable Result 2020 for 4th Oct Exam Merit List Available at ssc.nic.in
Notification announced by Staff Selection Commission for all those candidates who have appeared for the written entrance examination for SSC GD Constable 2020. The result along with cut off marks announced and now appears can check out detailed information for the same. Here are some details through which you can check out cut off marks as well as SSC GD Constable Result 2020.
ssc.nic.in gd result 2020
Staff Selection Commission is the government department that recruits candidates for a various government post in a different government department. Every year for the various states they announce notification for various vacancies. Before few months back they have announced recruitment notification to fill vacancies for General Duty Constable. Therefore, enormous numbers of interested candidates have applied to get the job.
Qualified applicant got their written entrance examination call letter and as on October 4th& 22nd, 2020 they also appeared for the test. Most of them seem to keep searching for SSC GD Constable Result 2020 for 4th Oct Exam Merit List Available at ssc.nic.in, and now it is available for cut off marks so you can check it out if you have appeared on the written test.
SSC GD Constable Result 2020 for 4th Oct Exam Merit List Available at ssc.nic.in
As we all know that at candidates, who selected for Constable they need to work hard, and this is a ground level job. Recently SSC is going through the recruitment process to fill vacancies for GD Constable and name itself to represent that you need to work general and be ready for hard work. Candidates might be familiar with this all toughness on the job, and still competition is more it means we can see the interest of the applicants in a government job.
To get the job in the government sector is not easy as we expect, aspirants need to clear all process in which recruiter came to know that knowledge, awareness and your dedication towards job for which you have applied.If you are suitable for the applied post, then only you will be selected for the applied job.
Job seekers are kept searching for SSC GD Constable Result 2020 for 4th& 22nd October Exam Merit List Available at ssc.nic.in, and it announced for the same on its official website. Candidates who have performed well in written examination they might get their name in merit list.
Cut off marks for the same has also released so you can check out your result and cut off marks. Candidates who qualified for further selection process they can see their names in the merit list. You can also refer official website for the same or to download your scorecard along with cutting off marks and merit list.
SSC GD Merit list:
Staff Selection Commission Ground Duty (SSC GD) has been announced the result of SSC GD. A written examination that was taken on 4th October 2020. This exam result declared in January month. So those candidates who appeared in this exam they can see their result. The result has been announced on the official site, which is www.ssc.nic.in. There is total 62390 number of vacancies. There are various posts available such as AR, BSF, NIA, CISF, CRPF, ITBP and SSF for the Ground Duty in various government department of the country.
After the written exam the final selection is based on medical examination, so those candidates who are qualified in this exam they are ready for to give the medical exam. There were lots of candidates are participated in the written examination.
For selection process general and Ex-servicemen must contain minimum 35% cut off the percentage of marks and SC/ ST/ OBC must contain minimum 33% cut off the percentage of marks. The result should be declared at the region wise.
Official Website : www.ssc.nic.in
sir please tell me ssc constable written exam ka result kab out hoga
ssc jd ka result kab he
Ssc.Answer key
Please koi to batao ssc result or cut of mark kab ayega
My n. 8853209074
i have just got 67 marks my result will be or not
Kha se laya 67 numbre. .avi to result v ni aaya h
just i have got 67 marks my result will be or not
Sir,
Ssc gd ka result nhi ayega 2017 mey aayega conform.
Sir ssc gd ka result ky aiga ya nihe aiga zarasa bata ga to accha hogi.
Ssc gd ka result kab aayega
sir till now y ssc gd resultas has nt delaring…………………
SSC Ka result KOB aiga , Mi Emil number:[email protected]
sir , ye ssc GD ke result aane me itna time lag raha h, kuchh gadbad h kya,
Ab tak to medical shuru ho Jane chahiye the,
niyam banaya that ki pratyek bharti 6 months me puri ho jayegi, lekin kaha gaya vo niyam.
Sir ssc gd ka result kab aayega. Are sir kam se kam date fix kar do ki is date ko result aayega fix……date………..
Sir result 20th feb tak a jana chahiye ya fir fix date dal do.
Ha bhai ye h ab tu aa jana chahiye tha result…… ?
Sscgd ka result kahina aa rahle he datewa to bta dethin hal sir thora jaldi karthin sir
sir, kob aie-ga ssc result?
Kya sir jee… Ni dena h result to hm sb student ko itna q pareshan kr rahe ho…. Kuch to bolo….. Jb dena oo date confrm kr do sir jee
20th feb coming soon gd result
bhai log up obc ki merit 67 medical ke liye aur final merit 71 tak jayegi jitne bhi log 70+ plus hai unka confirm ho jayega best of luck.
JAY HIND
MY INDIA IS GREAT AND OUR PEOPLE IS VERY SWEET
2 question official answer key m galat hone ki bjah se omr sheet bapas check ho rhi h.
Tu bhai 2 no tu Sab hi ko milega h na ?
I got 80 marks
Will I qualify or not
I got 80 marks
I am from haryana will I qualify this exam or not
Mes me my contact no 8053009544
mera roll no-3206503199 hai .mera result aayga ki nahi.main gen cast se hu.
Sir, I know that In which day result will be declared?
I know that in which day result will be declared
Hii koi bata sakta he ki SSC gd ke liye 174 cm height ke liye kitna weight chiye….
minimum 54kg
bhai log kal saturday yani shani dev ka din kal bhut acha din hai ssc walo ke liye ki wo gd ka result declear kar de best of luck.
sabhi log bolo
BHARAT MATA KI JAY
Bhai maximum kitna chelga mera 70 kg he
74kg tak chalega
Rahul Bhai tumhe pakka pta he kya Ki weight 74 tk chlega…plz reply me on my what’s aap 8518058790
Prakash bhai i am confirm
172cm-80cm tak ka ausat vajan 69kg-74kg tak koi problem nhi hai its ok
Rahul Bhai Apne pahle medical diya he ya kisi se pucha Bhai..plz Bhai ap mere no..8518058790 pe ek bar msg kr do fir me apse BT kr lunga Bhai plz
my no. 7275794450
Sir SSC Gd ka result Feb me ayega kya
Ssc gd 2015 ka result kb out hoga bhai koyi to btao yar
Ye soon ka MATLAB kya hota he agar koi fix date ho to batao WO to hum bhi kah rage he very soon but fix date.
sir gd ka result kab aayaga
Sir ssc gd ka result kb tak aa jayga
Sir ssc ka result kb tak aa jayga mai baghpat se hu or mare 78 nub. H
सर/मैडम
मै यू०पी० ओ०बी०सी० से हूँ
मेरे 74 नंबर हैं और मैने फर्स्ट पर सी०आइ०एस०एफ़० डाल रखखी हैं
क्या मेरा चान्स हैं
और किस फाॅर्स में
मै यू०पी०ओ०बी०सी० से हूँ
मेरे 74 नंबर हैं
क्या मेरा मेडिकल होने के बाद फाइनल लिस्ट में नाम आ जायेंगा।
सर/मैडम
क्या एस०एस०सी० में नंबर के हिसाब से फाॅर्स मिलती हैं
या चॉइस के हिसाब से
मै यू०पी० ओ०बी०सी० से हूँ
मेरे 74 नंबर हैं
और फर्स्ट पर सी०आइ०एस०एफ़0 डाली हैं।
क्या मुझे येही फाॅर्स मिलेगी या दूसरी कोई फाॅर्स
no. Ke hisab se force milegi.
74 no. Hai n tumhare tumhe crpf mil sakti hai
Mera ssc gd cr wb.ka marks bataye.
mere dost suno mera 45no. Or mai chattishgarh se st hu kya mere ko koi post milega.koi to karo reply
Gulshan bhai chance to kam hai fir bhi aap apni ummid n tode best of luck.
Bahio mare 78 nub. Kon se force mil sahkti h plz koi btao
The real news 5th march se phle gd ka result a jayega tab tak wait kare aur koi jankari ke liye reply kare thanks.
Rahul kumar aj to 7th march hai result kob ayega
dosto mujhe jankari mili hai ki result complete ho chuka hai 5th march ke phle result a jayega
medical merit bhi ban chuki hai obc ki merit 67 tak ja skti hai
kab tak ssc gd ……………….
Ssc gd ka result kab aayega
29 ko ayega ssc gd ka result
How u knw ankit yadav ki result 29 ko aye ga?
Nii aayega… Keep wating……. Thats is… Sb fack h. Ok
Sir mem me assam se hu sscner ka result kabtak aayega plz baataiye
bhaio mairai 53 no hai maira koi chance hai mai gen mai ho
bhai mairai 53 no hai gen mai hu koi chance hai kya mujhai batao plz yar tention ho rhe hai maira wattsapp no 8305214120
7 days behind gd result release
7 dino ke andar result a jayega correct news
7 dino ke andar result a jayega
How u knw rahul kumar ki result 7din m aa jaye ga
me kah rha ssc gd ka result is month me aa jayega so really. any problum whatsaap no. 7310825900
jai Hind bhaio our beheno .7 Dino k ander nehi 5march we pehlay nehi shayad kabhi nehi .dosto mughe lagta hai ab yeah result mere upar Jane k baad hi niklay ga .toh dosto aapse eak binti hai meri k yr mere 55_60 marks aah rehay hain agar main iss dunya main na rahu our result nikal jaie toh plz mera result bhi check kre our mughe bhagwan k tell no. pe confirm kre aapki badi meharbani hogi .Bhagwaan g ka no .7298030523. mera no. 7298030827.JAI HIND JAI BHARAT. AAJ TK MUGHE apni zindgi she eak hi shikayat hai k main abhi take apne desh k lye much nehi kar saka hoooo
Plz tell me ssc constable gd result date. This is my last chance to go the destination.my phn nmbr 8334098635/8478959423/09143211485.
Hello Rahul k. Ji 5th march se phle result aajaye ga tum he keise malum he….. ?
Hello Rahul k. Ji 5th march se phle result aajaye ga tum he keise malum he….. ? My M. No. 8402859305
Gd result coming after 4days
how can you know that rahul bhai
Pleez RAHUL JI KB tak aayga GD ka result bahut din nikal gye my no. 7727891310 batavo confirm result announced date
Bhaio meri shadi bi tut gai ha ldki vala kehta ha phela job fir ldki mein lut gya brbad ho gya bhaio kvara reh jaun ga SSC balo ne shadi tudva_di
Bahut jald
up ka koi bhai contect kare no. 7275794450
when ssc gd result will be declare.plz post the fx dte
sir,ji we hve hrt tht,sabar ka phal mitha hota hn.but its too late .sir,plz upload the rslt…ramu…..k/a assam.
gd result release after 3 days
ssc gd result will not declare…..re-exam will be in 2017 so dont wait guys and prepare for written exam….this is 100% right news…
result 6 march ko subah 11 baje aa jayega
obc 65
general 68
best of luck
site check karte rahe
only 3 days
Mr.Rahul ji are u sure ki 5 march tk result aa jaega…kyoki itna tym ho geya abi tk result nhi aya
if u r wrong for result date ,than I will kill u ,
don’t mind ,it’s just a dialogue
Result April me aaye ga bhai log
bhai anil ji btao yar ssc gd ka result kb tk ayega
5 march gyiiii @rahul
Hi friends ….some websites are said…ssc result will be annonce between 5 th march to 8 …is it real or fake….anywon knows please inform me
Dear sir/mam
Please read this massage
Sir i request when will coming ssc gd result & cutt off marit list then will come so sending massage this number 09991094721
Sir/mam i hope you sending massage & tell me
Thank you
sir mera 68 number hai aur u.p. se hnu selection hoga answer please friend
Result ka to pata nai but comment dekh k enjoy ho jata h… Bahut sare namune h
Itna baichen hona bhi thik nai…. Halanki m bhi hun
Kya hua bhai log result kab aaye ga
dekhte raho
……joy maa Kali……my family all members farmer..i am student.12 class ka ..Sir plz select karo..i love india
parkash bhai yaha aajao ,yaha pe sab tera enjoyment khub karenge ,teri body k sab chhed band kar denge sab k sab namune ,tere pas confuse hone ka karan hi nhi bachega ki kis chhed se kya karna hai
holiday hone ki vajah se result nhi aaya lekin result 4-5 dino me a jayega
S s c gd ka result kab aayega mera whatt shop no.7549547441
good morning sir, sir 2015 October dt 4 ko exam huwa tha GD ka sir aur result kab aouge sir pura 4 mnth hochu ka sir ho sak k tho app mere ko is no par miscalled kareye 8794311898 n thnz sir I hop u sir u inform 2me …..
sir SSC Ka result kaab ayega…. kitane dine lagega plz tail me……
Mere hindustan ki sero ab intejer khotom aj result nikelega
helo sir my name munib rai obc 62aur65 ke bich hai mob no 8573077020 bahut menhat kiy hai sir plzzz contect me thanks sir
helo sir my name is munib rai obc 62aur65 ke bich hai mob no 8573077020 bahut menhat kiy hai sir plzzz contect me thanks sir
Dear Rahul,
I’ve got 65 marks. I’m from UR category & from naxal affected area of Bihar. is there any chance for me ??
my name is munib rai mera sir 62aur65 ke bich hai plzz sir bahut menhat kiy hain agar aap ko bishvas nahi hai to jo boy 80ya90marks paya hai usase tulna kara diya jai my contect number 8573077020 aap ke message ka intjar hai dhanywad sir
किसी का सही वेट का पता लम्बाई से होता है जैसे 174 सेमी है उस मे 3से भाग करने पर जो आये और 10जोडने पर जो आता है सही वेट 68
Hello frnd 9-3-2016 ko result aarha hai
Result KB tk aye ho
Bahi logo mere 71 no. H hone ka apka kya ray h
Hi.. My watsap no.9414654758 mere 71 no.Rajasthan se
Meri h.172cm h or wat 54kg h or c.78 -84 h shi h kya Ripley mere 71 no. H st she hu hojayega kya Ripley me
sir mera 72 no. hai or mai u.p se hoo mera naam ayega ya nahi
mobile. 9648021349
result kab aa raha hai
neend nahi a rahi hai sir batao…………
Sir
When you going to publish gd result
We are waiting from many months
Sir hmlog bohot time se wait kar rahe hai par result avi tak nahi aya hai its too poor sir hmlog age ki padhai v achhe se nahi kr paa rahe hai hai is umid me ki sayad av result aa jaye.
Hamara cuttoff 71 hai isliye thora ummid kar k ji rahe hai
Requested sir,
Hmlog sare student ka apse request hai ki ap jald se jald result publish kare taki sare student apne carrier par focus kare
I most like do the job in defense line (Cisf & CRPF)
Jay hind
Sir result ayega ki nahi pls tell me
Rahul bhai aapne kha pda h ki 9 ko result aa rha h.pahle aapne 5 ko bataya tha na.
Yaar maine kahi pda h ki 30000 vacancies or add kar rhe h kyoki 2016 me gd ki koi vacancies nahi aayegi.or result sayad april me aayega.thanks
Bhaiyo ssc gd ka result last week of march me ayega
Bhaiyo result march me a raha hi
aap sb ko kon bta rha h…ki result kbhi 5 march ko ayega to kbhi 9 march ko….plzz koi confirm date bta dijiye….kitne month ho gye h..
result coming soon
SSC gd Ka result 10-15 march tak aiyga
Mera 69 no hai mai Bihar se hu mera seleson hshakta hai bhai log batana bhut problem hai
Mera 69 no conform hai mera crpf me selocton hone ke liya bhai log app uper wale se duwa karna bhai app Ka bhut meharbani hogi mera watsap no 9135865401
Koi humko bhorsa bhi nahi dela raha ke result aiyga ya nahi bhai log app to bhorasa dalayo humko bhut tendon ho rahi hai
Dear friends av gd ssc se ummid hi chhod do
Kuchh nahi hone bala hai
Sir ssc gd ka result kb aayega.hm sare student wait kr rhe.sir mere nombr 75 hai.aur mai gen me hu-up ka rhna wala hu.plz sir mera name aayega.ya ni
अब ऐसा लग रहा है रिजल्ट नही आएगा और आया तो कट ऑफ 80+ रहेगा
क्योंकि कुछ न कुछ चक्कर है
कोई भी सलाह के लिए सिर्फ व्हाट्स अप्प पर sms करें
व्हाट्सअप नो. 9672335904
Are ab had ho gayi
result 27march ko aayega
Bhai result 20 April ko ayega ….ok ……..best of luck ……
bhaio our dosto merit shadi toot by yr kl iss result ki wajah se ladki walay bolne lagay pehlay nokri phir chokri so plz dear frndz koi confirm date upload kro k result kb ayega mere 55-60 marks aah rhay hai kya mera no.ayega bolo koi.JAI HIND JAI BHARAT.
dosto intazar ka. wakt khatam latest news 21march released SSC gd result and 14 April starting to medical that solve jai hind jai bharat
भाईयो बुरा मत मानना सच कडुआ होताहै ssc में गडबडहो रही है अगर फाइनल मेरिट सामान्य 71,obc68,sc65, st62 सेउपर जातीहै तो आन्दोलन कर इसे रद्द करा दो पहले पेपर आउट हुआ अब अन्दर गडबड हो रही है अब तो ssc के कर्मचारी भी घूसखोर है
haa yaar ….62 Ank lakar v main road raha hoo, kuki genaral hoon na
Bhaiyo m new delhi ssc ke office me jakr aaya hu . Result 15 march se phle aa jayega . Mere bhi 95 number h.
bhai tum thik kh rhe ho hadtal kr dege agar gun 71 obc 68 sc 65 st 62 se upar gyi to
Bhai pakka ayega result 21, march ko
Aya result
Ssc gd ka 2 list aayaga kya sir ji my rooll.no.2201014513
Plzzz sir my no 8950115488 mera no 74 h sir ji sc sa hu m ji plzzzzzzzz
My no.8950115488