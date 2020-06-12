SSC GD Constable Result 2020 Final Merit List accessible at ssc.nic.in:

Recently Staff Selection Commission announced that all SSC candidates who are searching for SSC GD Constable Result 2020 & SSC Constable Merit List, they check at ssc.nic.in. Here are the updates for all those applicants who are searching for SSC Constable Result 2020, Merit List at ssc.nic.in. Applicants can check out their performance of the written entrance examination that undertaken on October 4, 2020, at various centers. Here are details that will help you to download your SSC GD Result Constable Result 2020 along with Merit List and cut off marks.

17-09-2020: Staff Selection Commission declared SSC Result as well merit list and cut off for their students who given SSC exams this year 2020. so check their SSC result 2020 at their official site ssc.nic.in. Stay updated with us.

The Staff Selection Commission declared the result notification of the SSC Result 2020 on to the official site at www.ssc.nic.in. The SSC Constable examination successfully conducted in the various centers as the date of 4th October 2020. Now the Staff Selection Commission has released the result notification on to the main portal. So the eligible candidates can check their result on the main site.

The Staff Selection Commission is functioning under the Personnel & Training Department, Government of India. The written examination conducted by the SSC. Now its declared the result notification on to the main portal. Candidates may extremely wait for the Result to check their performance into the examination. These examinations conduct among a large number of vacancies. In this examination, a large number of candidates appeared.

The Staff Election Commission conducted the written examination for recruit among the number of vacancies of the GD Constable. Now it is declared the result notification on to the official site. Students are warmly waiting for the exam result. So they can check the official site and get their Cut Off Marks and Merit List. This is the best job opportunity for candidates to get the job in the Central Government Sector.

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the examination for the General Duty Constable on the 4th October 2020. Now the SSC has been published the result notification on the official site. The candidates follow the steps for download the Diploma Result as shown in below.

Official Site: www.ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission is the government department that recruits candidates for various government posts. Every year they announce lots of recruitment notification as per vacancies available. In all SSC recruitment advertisement, they receive thousands of application for the vacant position through which they select candidates by performance in a selection process.

As we all know that nowadays job seekers are likely to get government job rather than a private job and that is the main reason that in every SSC recruitment there is more competition to get the job.

SSC GD Merit List Constable Result 2020 for Region Wise:

Sr.no State SSC GD Constable Result 2020 Official websites 01. Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttrakhand North Region www.sscnr.net.in 02. Uttar Pradesh & Bihar Central Region www.ssc-cr.org 03. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram North Eastern Region www.sscner.org.in 04. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa Western Region www.sscwr.net 05. Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery, Tamilnadu Southern Region www.sscsr.gov.in 06. Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh MP Region www.sscmpr.org 07. West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim Eastern Region www.sscer.org 08. Karnataka, Kerala Kolkata Region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in 09. Haryana, Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh North-Western Region www.sscnwr.org

Before a few weeks ago Staff announced notification Selection Commission announced notification to fill a vacancy for the post of GD Constable. Candidates can apply for this job with all required eligibility and in case if they are not qualified enough then their application will be rejected for the same. Applicants who are eligible as per criteria mentioned they got call letter for the written entrance test. The test was conducted successfully as on October 4; 2020, and results for the same are also available on its official website at ssc.nic.in, or you can check out through web address available here.

SSC GD Constable Male Candidates Expected cut off marks 2020:

Forces Vacancies UR OBC SC ST CRPF Forces 22623 Posts 71 68 60 65 BSF Forces 17698 Posts 70 66 62 58 SSB Forces 5619 Posts 80 75 68 60 CISF Forces 4493 Posts 82 78 72 65 ITBP Forces 2795 Posts 70 66 62 56 AR Forces 300 Posts 85 82 78 70 SSF Forces 247 Posts 86 82 75 68 NIA Forces 82 Posts 90 85 80 72

In most of the government selection process is same or we can say that there written entrance examination and personal interview and in some of the recruitment there is a physical test if it is related to work or post required a physical test. Here is also written test and personal interview in the selection process. Written test conducted, and interview dates released soon. At present SSC GD Constable Result, 2020 along with Merit List has been announced by Staff Selection Commission. If you are exploring for the same, then you can download your result.

SSC GD Constable Female Candidates Expected cut off marks 2020:

Forces Vacancies UR OBC SC ST CRPF Forces 1965 Posts 68 64 55 50 BSF Forces 4819 Posts 70 65 62 55 SSB Forces 605 Posts 75 70 65 55 CISF Forces 507 Posts 80 73 70 63 ITBP Forces 306 Posts 68 64 60 53 AR Forces 300 Posts 80 75 68 60 SSF Forces 27 Posts 84 82 77 70 NIA Forces 4 Posts 87 82 77 70

Candidates with cut off marks will qualify for the personal interview where they should give all correct answers to all questions asked by an interviewer. The interview will be the last step of the selection process to perform well and crack selection process. As a result, has been declared, so check out also merits list and if your name is not in merit list then might be your score is less than cut off marks. Visit the official website to download your result and through your seat number. Your result will appear on a computer screen so check out it and print it out for further reference.

State/ UT Name Name of the SSC Center Zone
Andhra Pradesh State, Puducherry, TamilNadu State Southern Region, Chennai Zone

(Available shortly) Assam State, Arunachal Pradesh State, Manipur,

Meghalaya State, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram North Eastern Region, Guwahati Zone

Madhya Pradesh State, Chhattisgarh State MP Sub-Region, Raipur Zone

(Available shortly) West Bengal State, Orissa, Jharkhand State,

A&N Island, Sikkim Eastern Region, Kolkata Zone

Maharashtra State, Gujarat, Goa State Western Zone, Mumbai Zone

Haryana, Punjab State, J&K, Himachal Pradesh State North Western Sub-Region, Chandigarh Zone

Karnataka State, Kerala State KKR Region Zone, Bangalore Zone

Uttar Pradesh State, Bihar State Central Zone, Allahabad Zone

Rajasthan State, Delhi State, Uttarakhand State North Region, Delhi Zone

(Available shortly)

Notification announced by Staff Selection Commission for all those candidates who have appeared for the written entrance examination for SSC GD Constable 2020. The result along with cut off marks announced and now appears can check out detailed information for the same. Here are some details through which you can check out cut off marks as well as SSC GD Constable Result 2020.

Staff Selection Commission is the government department that recruits candidates for a various government post in a different government department. Every year for the various states they announce notification for various vacancies. Before few months back they have announced recruitment notification to fill vacancies for General Duty Constable. Therefore, enormous numbers of interested candidates have applied to get the job.

Qualified applicant got their written entrance examination call letter and as on October 4th& 22nd, 2020 they also appeared for the test. Most of them seem to keep searching for SSC GD Constable Result 2020 for 4th Oct Exam Merit List Available at ssc.nic.in, and now it is available for cut off marks so you can check it out if you have appeared on the written test.

As we all know that at candidates, who selected for Constable they need to work hard, and this is a ground level job. Recently SSC is going through the recruitment process to fill vacancies for GD Constable and name itself to represent that you need to work general and be ready for hard work. Candidates might be familiar with this all toughness on the job, and still competition is more it means we can see the interest of the applicants in a government job.

To get the job in the government sector is not easy as we expect, aspirants need to clear all process in which recruiter came to know that knowledge, awareness and your dedication towards job for which you have applied.If you are suitable for the applied post, then only you will be selected for the applied job.

Job seekers are kept searching for SSC GD Constable Result 2020 for 4th& 22nd October Exam Merit List Available at ssc.nic.in, and it announced for the same on its official website. Candidates who have performed well in written examination they might get their name in merit list.

Cut off marks for the same has also released so you can check out your result and cut off marks. Candidates who qualified for further selection process they can see their names in the merit list. You can also refer official website for the same or to download your scorecard along with cutting off marks and merit list.

Staff Selection Commission Ground Duty (SSC GD) has been announced the result of SSC GD. A written examination that was taken on 4th October 2020. This exam result declared in January month. So those candidates who appeared in this exam they can see their result. The result has been announced on the official site, which is www.ssc.nic.in. There is total 62390 number of vacancies. There are various posts available such as AR, BSF, NIA, CISF, CRPF, ITBP and SSF for the Ground Duty in various government department of the country.

After the written exam the final selection is based on medical examination, so those candidates who are qualified in this exam they are ready for to give the medical exam. There were lots of candidates are participated in the written examination.

For selection process general and Ex-servicemen must contain minimum 35% cut off the percentage of marks and SC/ ST/ OBC must contain minimum 33% cut off the percentage of marks. The result should be declared at the region wise.

Official Website : www.ssc.nic.in