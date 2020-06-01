For increased health, immunity, and weight loss, total body cleanses are a great option. Check out our favorite detoxes here!

If you’re looking to improve your health, lose weight, and boost immunity, then a total body cleanse is an excellent place to start. There are numerous benefits to a total body cleanse, but you may not know where to start or which detoxes to use.

Whether you’re looking to detox to rid processed foods from your system or to improve overall gut health, there is a detox method that best fits your needs.

For all your full body detox information, keep reading to discover how you can achieve a clean body inside and out.

Total Body Cleanse

On your journey to better health, it’s best to begin by eliminating harmful substances that only hinder your body’s personal health.

First, begin by limiting alcohol.

Alcohol and Detoxing

Your liver is responsible for eliminating alcohol from your body. However, this can cause a myriad of health issues ranging from an excess of fat to inflammation and more severe diseases such as cirrhosis.

When your liver fails to function at its full performance, it loses the ability to filter harmful toxins from your body. Reduce or eliminate alcohol to begin cleansing your body of unwanted chemicals.

Squeaky Clean Inside and Out: Best Detoxes for a Total Body Cleanse

Our bodies are made up of 60% water, so it’s no surprise that drinking water is an excellent way to flush your system and detox it. Water helps your body rid itself of toxins, transporting built-up waste.

Women should drink at least 11.5 cups of water per day and men should drink no less than 15.5 cups of water per day. Hydration is key, and your body depends on water to function at full capacity.

Liquid Diet

You may have heard about various liquid cleanses for weight loss. These cleanses work by helping to flush toxins from your body.

Juice cleanses consist of 3-10 days where your main source of nutrition comes from fruit and vegetable juices. While these cleanses lack sustainability, they’re an excellent way to jump-start your system when done in moderation.

You may opt to add protein powder or nut butter. Some people opt for only apple cider vinegar, green tea, and water infused with lemon for their cleanse.

No matter what type of cleanse you want to embark upon, make sure to consult your healthcare physician.

There are various types of cleanses, depending on your personal goals. These options can help you with your total body cleanse, effectively removing toxins from your body and helping you to restore energy while promoting internal health.

Get Ready to Cleanse

There are countless benefits to be had from a total body cleanse. You’ll be able to flush your liver of harmful toxins, lose weight, and promote healthier sleep.

Choose the best cleanse for your needs, whether it’s juicing or taking supplements. No matter what, begin with properly hydrating yourself and allowing adequate water intake to help remove waste from your system.

Visit our website and explore our other informative articles for all your health-related needs.