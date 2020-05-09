South Korea to Develop an Identity Platform on the Blockchain for Autonomous Vehicles

The federal government of South Korea’s deliberate metropolis Sejong — which is the nation’s testing floor for main sensible metropolis options — introduced Friday that it is going to be establishing a blockchain-based platform for storing and verifying the digital identities of self-driving autos.

An Asian information outlet, Aju Enterprise Day by day, reported that South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT together with the nation’s web expertise watchdog, Korea Web & Safety Company, can be main the growth of the id administration and verification platform.

In accordance to a Sejong metropolis official, the blockchain-based expertise platform will “vastly enhance the credibility of information by strengthening the safety of knowledge shared by vehicles and their management tower.”

Getting ready towards unlawful cloning of self-driving vehicles

Although autonomous autos are nonetheless removed from mainstream, Sejong has already begun to put together to battle crimes associated to these developments.

The expertise wing of LG Group, LG CNS, and a Korean autonomous shuttle maker, can be working in collaboration with Sejong metropolis authorities to develop a blockchain-based encrypted identifier dubbed decentralized identifier, or DID. This might assist forestall the unlawful cloning of identities or hacking of self-driving autos.

The report explains that the id verification system will deploy a number of layers of encryption to the information shared between vehicles and on-road amenities utilizing “vehicle-to-everything”, or V2X, communication.

South Korea is spearheading blockchain innovation

The South Korean authorities has proven immense curiosity in blockchain expertise and its implementation throughout main industries. In April, the authorities stated that blockchain was a “golden alternative” and known as for non-public sector firms to make the most of its potential for technological innovation.

Though the authorities had earlier been unsure relating to cryptocurrencies, it has proven constant efforts to legitimize cryptos and provide you with beneficial laws. Cointelegraph additionally reported that the Financial institution of Korea had launched a pilot program to assess the logistics of issuing a central financial institution digital forex, or CBDC.