Sony WF-SP800N headphones are ideal for exercising

David Carnoy/CNET



Sony has unveiled the new Sony WF-SP800N wireless headphones, which this time have a sporty design, and which are halfway between the successful WF-1000XM3 of $ 229.99 and the cheapest WFX-B700 of $ 129.99, also have a special feature that makes them be above the AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Plus: its resistance to water.

The Sony WF-SP800N have an IP55 water resistance, which although it does not invite us to bathe with them, is superior to the IPX4 of the AirPods Pro and the IPX2 of the Galaxy Buds Plus. The company ensures that they are resistant to splashes, sweat and dust, and that their three-dimensional design with a more ergonomic curve will also make them feel more secure inside your ears.

As for the battery, the box can give us up to 26 hours of music, while if we turn on the noise cancellation we will achieve about 18 hours in total. Sony claims that 10 minutes of charging via the USB Type-C port (it does not have wireless charging) can give us up to an hour of music playback.

Sony claims that these headphones copy some of the best features of the WF-1000XM3, such as its Bluetooth connectivity, which is paired with optimized antennas to give us a better pairing with the devices.

Sony WF-SP800N headphones have a sporty design [fotos] To see photos

A great sound

Sony WF-SP800N headphones have noise cancellation to block out external sound, but they also offer Extra Bass, allowing you to hear powerful low-end sound. In addition, these headphones are compatible with 360 Realty Audio technology, which offers a more immersive experience optimized for each type of place where you listen to music.

The headphones also work with the Sony Headphones Connect application, which offers the possibility of modifying the type of adaptive sound of the headphones, taking into account exactly where you are. So you can choose between quiet places, walking on the street, running or traveling, and in each case you can manually focus or blur the voices around you.

The headphones also have touch control, allowing volume adjustment or ambient sound adjustment.

The Sony WF-SP800N also automatically detect if you have them on and pause the music when you take them off, you can also configure Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to have them in your ears.

Price and availability

The Sony WF-SP800N is priced at $ 199.99 and is immediately available in blue and black.