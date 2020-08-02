Sony launches new wireless headphones at a more attractive price

100XM3 headphones, available in a headband version WH-1000XM3 and totally wireless WF-1000XM3 They offer excellent noise cancellation and great sound, but the company introduced Sony WF-XB700 and WH-CH710N headphones on April 1 as cheaper alternatives.
These headphones will be available in April in blue and black.
The new Sony WF-XB700 and WH-CH710N headphones in black [fotos]
To see photos
Sony WF-XB700
The Sony WF-XB700 still has a name as strange or difficult to remember as usual, but instead of having a suggested price of $ 229, like the WF-1000XM3, they have an attractive price of $ 129.
All in all, these headphones are fully wireless, offer up to 18 hours of use, are IPX4 sweat and water resistant certified and feature the company’s Extra Bass technology.
The headphones are compact and have their own travel cover that is compact.
Sony WF-XB700: Features and Specifications
- Sony Extra Bass Technology
- Tri-Hold structure that promises to help you be more ergonomic
- Up to 9 hours of battery life on their own and an additional 9 hours with the cover
- Fast charge that promises that with 10 minutes you can achieve 60 minutes of music playback
- USB-C port for charging
- IPX4 sweat and water resistance (splashes)
- Codecs: AAC, SBC
Sony WH-CH710N
Similar to other headphones, these are a cheaper version of the WH-1000XM3.
Rather than having a suggested retail price of $ 299, like Sony’s flagship headphones, the WH-CH710N is also priced at $ 199, but they also promise a very good sound experience.
The WH-CH710N hearing aids feature artificial intelligence noise canceling technology that analyzes the environment and adjusts noise cancellation accordingly to deliver the best performance.
These headphones fit over the ears like the company’s WH-1000XM3, so they’re relatively large, but they also promise to be comfortable.
The Sony WH-CH710N headphones will be available in April in black.
Sony WH-CH710N: Features and Specifications
- 30 mm units
- Artificial intelligence noise cancellation constantly analyzes the components of ambient noise and selects the most effective noise cancellation mode for the users environment
- Dual microphones (front and rear power)
- Up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge
- 10-minute quick charge offers 60 minutes of music playback
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB-C port for charging
- Button that allows activating Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Available in April to preorder, in black