Sony launches new wireless headphones at a more attractive price

Sony



100XM3 headphones, available in a headband version WH-1000XM3 and totally wireless WF-1000XM3 They offer excellent noise cancellation and great sound, but the company introduced Sony WF-XB700 and WH-CH710N headphones on April 1 as cheaper alternatives.

These headphones will be available in April in blue and black.

The new Sony WF-XB700 and WH-CH710N headphones in black [fotos] To see photos

Sony WF-XB700

The Sony WF-XB700 still has a name as strange or difficult to remember as usual, but instead of having a suggested price of $ 229, like the WF-1000XM3, they have an attractive price of $ 129.

All in all, these headphones are fully wireless, offer up to 18 hours of use, are IPX4 sweat and water resistant certified and feature the company’s Extra Bass technology.

The headphones are compact and have their own travel cover that is compact.

Sony WF-XB700: Features and Specifications

Sony Extra Bass Technology

Tri-Hold structure that promises to help you be more ergonomic

Up to 9 hours of battery life on their own and an additional 9 hours with the cover

Fast charge that promises that with 10 minutes you can achieve 60 minutes of music playback

USB-C port for charging

IPX4 sweat and water resistance (splashes)

Codecs: AAC, SBC

Sony



Sony WH-CH710N

Similar to other headphones, these are a cheaper version of the WH-1000XM3.

Rather than having a suggested retail price of $ 299, like Sony’s flagship headphones, the WH-CH710N is also priced at $ 199, but they also promise a very good sound experience.

The WH-CH710N hearing aids feature artificial intelligence noise canceling technology that analyzes the environment and adjusts noise cancellation accordingly to deliver the best performance.

These headphones fit over the ears like the company’s WH-1000XM3, so they’re relatively large, but they also promise to be comfortable.

The Sony WH-CH710N headphones will be available in April in black.



Playing:

Watch this:

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus headphones represent a …

2:36



Sony WH-CH710N: Features and Specifications

30 mm units

Artificial intelligence noise cancellation constantly analyzes the components of ambient noise and selects the most effective noise cancellation mode for the users environment

Dual microphones (front and rear power)

Up to 35 hours of audio on a single charge

10-minute quick charge offers 60 minutes of music playback

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C port for charging

Button that allows activating Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Available in April to preorder, in black