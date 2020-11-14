For people who do not want to make large Rangoli at home for this Diwali, they can always go for the Small Rangoli Designs that you are going to find here.

As you all know, there are only a few days left for the Diwali celebration which is going to take place on the 14th of November that happens to be on Saturday.

One thing is sure that there will be something missing if you are not going to make a Rangoli at home. It is believed that a house should have at least a simple or small Rangoli during the Diwali celebration.

There are so many people who like to spend hours in order to make a large and huge Rangoli on the day of Diwali as well as New Year.

But if you do not have a grip on making Rangoli for such occasions then you will not have to worry about it at all. Because you can always opt to make a Simple and Small Rangoli for Diwali.

Small Rangoli has its own uniqueness and simplicity. Most people think that Rangoli should be as simple as possible in order to express simplicity and cheerfulness.

That is why we are going to share with you some of the best and easy Small Rangoli Designs that you can make for the Diwali celebrations.

It will be beneficial for you to choose a Small Rangoli Design as Small Rangoli is simple to make and not time-consuming.

Within minutes, it will be possible for any person to make a Simple Rangoli and fill it with a different combination of colors.

You should choose 4 x 4 Dots Rangoli or you can go for 6 x 6 Dots Rangoli if you wish to make a Small Rangoli this Diwali to reflect the happiness and excitement you feel.