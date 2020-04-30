NEWS

SM Entertainment x Naver’s ‘Beyond LIVE’ unveils live concert footage in new teaser video

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

SM Entertainment and Naver‘s ‘Past LIVE‘ has revealed a model new teaser video for the concert collection.

After their first lineup teaser, the above teaser video reveals ‘Past LIVE’ footage that includes SuperM, who held their concert this previous April 26 KST. The extra footage offers followers a peek on the particular results and SuperM’s interactions with viewers.

As beforehand reported, WayV are subsequent up on Might 3, NCT Dream on Might 10, and NCT 127 on Might 17. Followers will have the ability to watch the SM Entertainment teams carry out by means of ‘Past LIVE’ for a digital concert expertise, and concert content material may even be posted online after the live streams.

Try teaser 2 for ‘Past LIVE’ above!

READ  Netizens discuss which girl groups had the most legendary debut song

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.