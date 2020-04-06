Skydance Media Acquires Animation Unit Of Madrid-Based Ilion Studios

Skydance Media Monday introduced it’s acquired the animation unit of Madrid-based Ilion Studios, to kind Skydance Animation Madrid.

The monetary phrases of weren’t revealed. Skydance, based by David Ellison in 2010, stated the deak “combines the artistic capital of Skydance with Ilion’s best-in-class expertise” and offers Skydance Animation – led by John Lasseter and Holly Edwards – full oversight of manufacturing.

The mixed entity may have 500 workers throughout two continents and “the expanded artistic functionality, scale and leverage to ship on its aim of changing into an industry-leading producer of high-end animated movies and tv collection for audiences around the globe,” stated CEO Ellison.

“The world goes via an unprecedented and unsure time. At this time’s acquisition marks the fruits of many months of labor to construct one studio throughout two continents, with the aim of making the highest-quality animation, led by best-in-class expertise from around the globe,” Ellison stated. “The addition of Skydance Animation Madrid to our portfolio of companies underlines my ardour and dedication to bringing iconic animated tales and characters to life from among the most gifted artists and voices within the {industry}.”

Waid Ignacio Pérez Dolset, founder, president and chief artistic officer of Ilion: “This can be a phenomenal progress alternative for our group in Spain and we’re proud to be an integral a part of Skydance’s thrilling future.”

Skydance Animation’s upcoming function slate consists of:

Luck

Directed by Peggy Holmes (The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Starting) and written by Kiel Murray (Vehicles, Vehicles 3) and Jonathan Aibel & Glenn Berger (the Kung Fu Panda collection). When the unluckiest woman alive stumbles upon the never-before-seen world of excellent and unhealthy luck, she should be part of along with magical creatures to uncover a power extra highly effective than even luck itself.

Spellbound (working title)

Directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Story) and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin (Mulan [2020]) and Linda Woolverton (Magnificence and the Beast, The Lion King). A musical fantasy set in a world of magic the place a younger woman units out to interrupt the spell that has cut up her kingdom in two.

Pookoo (working title/at present in growth)

Written and directed by Nathan Greno (Tangled) and produced by Jennifer Magee-Cook dinner (The Princess and the Frog).