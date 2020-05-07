Singer Wonho signs with American management company Maverick

On Might 7, singer and former MONSTA X member Wonho’s label Highline Leisure confirmed with media shops, “Wonho has just lately signed a contract with American music management company Maverick.”

In keeping with the label, Wonho will probably be working with varied American producers to advertise as a world artist, not solely as a singer but in addition as a composer, producer, and lyricist.

In the meantime, Maverick was first established by musician Madonna in 1992, earlier than establishing a partnership with Reside Nation in 2014.