NEWS

Singer Wonho signs with American management company Maverick

May 7, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

On Might 7, singer and former MONSTA X member Wonho’s label Highline Leisure confirmed with media shops, “Wonho has just lately signed a contract with American music management company Maverick.” 

In keeping with the label, Wonho will probably be working with varied American producers to advertise as a world artist, not solely as a singer but in addition as a composer, producer, and lyricist.

In the meantime, Maverick was first established by musician Madonna in 1992, earlier than establishing a partnership with Reside Nation in 2014. 

READ  STXfilms & Tencent Going ‘Rogue’ With Filmmaker Dean Israelite

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.