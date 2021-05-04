Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2 Download in HD Quality Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

The series Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2 is now available to watch for free on the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla.

The first season of the series Shei Je Holud Pakhi was also leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2 was leaked on the same day of the release by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla. Let’s get the complete details about the series Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season Download in HD Quality

Shei Je Holud Pakhi is a musical thriller web series. It is a Bengali web series. Anirban Mallik directed the first season of the series Shei Je Holud Pakhi, and Joydeep Mukherjee directed the second season.

Raja Narayan Deb gave the music in the series Shei Je Holud Pakhi. The series Shei Je Holud Pakhi is available to watch on the OTT platform Hoichoi in the Bengali language.

The series Shei Je Holud Pakhi was made under Eyewash productions. Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 1 includes seven episodes titled Goplo Amar Phurolo, Ichchamrityu, Moyna Todonto, Girgiti, Rongbodoler Holi, Aaj tobe Khoma koro, and Ekshalikh.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2 includes eight episodes titled Kalo Shomuddur, Boka Bhalobasha, Tomay Gaan Shonabo, Jonaki, Group Photograph, Ashwathama, Pitriporichoy, and Golpo Ebar Phurolo.

The series Shei Je Holud Pakhi features the story of Shom – Saswata Chatterjee. He is a police officer, and he lost his daughter Mitil five years ago. He wants to find her at any cost.

So, he goes to the lead singer of Band Euthanasia – Vaidehi to connect with his daughter. Let’s see the cast of the series Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2 Cast:

Tridha Choudhury as Vaidehi – Ida Saswata Chatterjee as Inspector Somnath Maitra Gourab Chatterjee as Dipto Bidipta Chakraborthy as Karuna Kaushik Sen Rupanjana Mitra Chandrayee Ghosh Somraj Maity as Ani Indranil Mullick as Bingo Arnab Banerjee as Birsa Shoumo Banerjee as Inspector Kaushik Manosi Sengupta as Suhina Arunava Dey as Tito – Suman Debnath

Let’s see the release date of Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2 Release Date:

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2 was released on 14th April 2021 on the famous OTT platform Hoichoi. Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 1 was released on 30th June 2018 on the same OTT platform.

There is no official update about the third season of the series Shei Je Holud Pakhi. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2.

Shei Je Holud Pakhi Season 2 Trailer:

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.