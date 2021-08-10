Shaadisthan Full Movie Download For Free Leaked by Movierulz

Shaadisthan is a Hindi film. The film Shaadisthan is full of drama and music. The film Shaadisthan has received 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

The story of the film Shaadisthan is based on woman empowerment. It includes the story of Mumbai to Ajmer, a band, a squabbling family, and clashing values.

The film Shaadisthan features the story of life and friendship. It is an amazing film to watch. The film Shaadisthan was written by Raj Singh Chaudhary.

It was written by Raj Singh Chaudhary, Nishank Verma, and Kartik Chaudhry. Anand Roongta and Sanjay Shekhar Shetty. The film Shaadisthan starts Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sanjay Dadhich, Kay Kay Menon, Nina Borah, and Kirti Kulhari.

Sushil Rajpal did the cinematography of the film Shaadisthan. It was edited by Aarti Bajaj. Nakul Sharma, Sahil Bhatia, Swaroop Khan, and Ajay Jayanthi gave the music in the film Shaadisthan.

The film Shaadisthan was made under Famous Studios and Opticus INC. Disney+ Hotstar distributed the series Shaadisthan.

There are a total of six souondtracks in the film Shaadisthan. It includes Yeh Sach, Leheriyera, Hichki, Kirpa Karo, Secret Annexe, and The Pushkar Song.

It was composed by Nakul Sharma, Ajay Jayanthi, Sahil Bhatia, and Swaroop Khan. The music album was released on 16th June 2021.

The story of the film Shaadisthan is fantastic. The concept of the film Shaadisthan is very good and appreciable. Shaadisthan is a musical film.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Shaadisthan.

Shaadisthan Cast:

See the cast of the film Shaadisthan below.

Nivedita Bhattacharya as Mother of Medha Sanjay Dadhich Kay Kay Menon as Tiger Ji/Rajaji Medha Shankar as Daughter of Rajan Modi Nina Borah as Cholu’s Bride Kirti Kulhari as Sasha Rajan Modi as Papaji

Let’s see the release date of the film Shaadisthan.

Shaadisthan Release Date:

The film Shaadisthan was released on 11th June 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. The film Shaadisthan has received a great response from the audience.

The running time of the film Shaadisthan is 94 minutes. The film Shaadisthan was released in a Hindi langauge. If we get any other update about the newly-released film Shaadisthan, we will update it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the film Shaadisthan.

Shaadisthan Trailer:

Find the trailer of the latest film Shaadisthan below. It was released by DisneyPlus Hotstar VIP on 4th June 2021. Let’s watch it.

