Selena Gomez survives thanks to the kitchen

Confinement due to the pandemic has not been easy for Selena Gomez.

Still, the actress and singer has found the silver lining: she moved, studied American history, spent time with her friends, and improved her culinary skills.

“It is not easy, for anyone, to go through this moment, it is not normal and it is affecting people, especially mental health. People who hadn’t been thinking about things like the ones that cross their minds now. It’s just confusing!

“It was difficult and I tried to find what I needed to cope with it, I had great friends, I see a therapist and I tried to keep my mind positive. Everything has been very good, I have learned a lot about myself and I have known more about my country than what I studied at school, ”said Selena.

One of the ways in which the interpreter of “Rare” was entertained during the quarantine was with the production of Selena + Chef, a cooking show in which she prepared various dishes from her home under the advice, remotely and virtually , from renowned chefs.

The series, which will premiere on August 13 on the HBO / Max platform, in the US, was an opportunity for the former Disney star to connect with more people.

“That is one of the parts that I enjoy the most about my work. For example, you come to a set and meet incredible people, in music you also work with great people.

“And with this (the series), having several of the best chefs join the project was fun,” he shared yesterday during the virtual panel of the Television Critics Association.

The protagonist of Spring Breakers and A Rainy Day in New York said that she tries to find a balance between her musical side and acting, to give both the same importance.

“I am very lucky to have the best record label, which understands me. And I knew that this project was going to be complicated because it was very turned off, and this involved many things.

“Obviously, there are more important things happening in the world, but for me this was an opportunity to make people laugh, I hope they do it because I look very silly. And that they enjoy it, that they try the recipes ”, he added.