SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020 | SBI Junior Associate Pre Exam Cut Off Marks Merit List | Official Website sbi.co.in

Download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020, Pre Results, SBI Junior Assistant Pre Exam Cut Off Marks, SBI JA Prelims Merit List, and many other updates from the links that are given in this article.

All the candidates who have been waiting for the State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Result will be happy to know that the authorities are going to declare it on the official website. There was surely a huge number of applicants who have successfully managed to appear in the SBI Junior Associate Prelims Examination on 22 Feb, 29 Feb, 1st March, and 8th March.

The candidates have been eagerly waiting to know about how much they were able to score in the competitive examination. But now that the State Bank of India authorities is going to release the results of the SBI JA Preliminary Examination, you will not have to wait for much longer. You can know whether you were able to pass the examination or you need to start preparing for the next time.

We are happy to share the exciting news with all the candidates who have participated in the competitive examination held by the State Bank of India. You must know that the State Bank of India Clerk Junior Assistant Preliminary Result is all set to release.

One thing that you must surely have to keep in mind is that you will have to check your prelims result from the official website of State Bank of India. In this article, we are going to provide you the direct link to the official website where you can be able to check and download the State Bank of India JA Merit List as well as SBI Prelim Results.

Just by scrolling down, you will be able to get all the essential information and details about your SBI Junior Associate Result 2020. Let us move forward to know more about it.

State Bank Of India Prelims Result 2020 Check Online

Recently, the updates were out about the State Bank of India Central Recruitment and Promotion Department that has hosted the SBI JA Preliminary Exam successfully. All the candidates who did appear for the SBI JA Prelims Exam will know that the exam was conducted from 22nd Feb to 08 March 2020.

There were so many applicants who did attempt to clear the SBI Junior Assistant Prelims Examination at various places in the country. Obviously there were some eligibility criteria following which all the eligible candidates have appeared for the exam.

Almost all the eligible candidates were successful enough to attempt the preliminary examination of State Bank of India for the post of Clerk Junior Assistant. The prelims exam was totally based on online and it was conducted in 4 different shifts and timing. The exam was held for around 4 days at 44 different examination centers where all the candidates were allotted the centers near to their residential locations.

The online examination of the State Bank of India Junior Assistant Prelims did consist of 3 subjects in which English Language subject was for 30 marks, Numerical Ability for 35 marks, and Reasoning Ability for 35 marks. In the preliminary examination, candidates had to attempt a total of 100 questions to get a score of 100 marks.

The exam was conducted in both Hindi as well as the English language. So that the aspirants can be able to answer the questions in the languages that they are more comfortable with. It will be possible for the candidates to check their preliminary results by going to the official website of the State Bank of India as they have released it recently.

Let us now go to the process of how you can be able to check your State Bank of India Junior Assistant Preliminary Result 2020.

Process To Check State Bank of India Junior Associate Preliminary Exam Result 2020

Here, we did mention some of the steps that are so easy and simple for you to follow in order to check the State Bank of India Junior Assistant Preliminary Exam Result 2020. You can also be able to download the result also through the process that we are going to mention below. Just make sure to follow each and every step that we did mention here to properly download your State Bank of India JA Prelims Result or Scorecard. The steps for the same are as follows:

Step 1: First of all, you need to keep the registration number, password, and date of birth ready as you will need them to log in.

Step 2: Then you will have to open the official website of State Bank of India in your laptop or pc that has an active internet connection.

Step 3: On the homepage, you will have to click on the “Careers” option at the top right corner.

Step 4: Then you need to find and click on the “Result of SBI JA Preliminary Examination 2020”

Step 5: Submit all the details that are asked on the webpage like Registration Number, Password, Date of Birth, etc. and click on “Login”

Step 6: Finally, your SBI JA Prelims Result or Marksheet or Merit List will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Make sure to download or take a printout of the result for further usage