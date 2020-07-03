SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 Available for 17140 Junior Associate Exam decalre at www.sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2020 Available for 17140 Junior Associate Exam declare at www.sbi.co.in:

The State Bank of India is going to announce the notification of the SBI Clerk Main Result 2020 Available for 17140 Junior Associate on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. So the candidates who seemed in the written test for the post of SBI Clerk mains (Junior Associate) they can Check their Result 2020 on the official site. There are a large number of candidates attend for the SBI Clerk Main Written test. Now it represents the Result on the official site. So the candidates check it on the main portal.

SBI Clerk Main Result 2020:

The State Bank of India is popularly known as the SBI. The SBI is the most popular Government Bank in India. Whichever have a maximum number of representatives and branches in all over India. The principal head office located in the Mumbai, India. According to the need of the candidates, it declares the recruitment notification on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. The SBI announce the recruitment notification for the 17140 number of Junior Associate. Now the SBI announce the result information on the official site. So the candidates who qualified in the written examination they have the best job opportunity to get the government sector job.

The State Bank of India announces the SBI Recruitment Clerical Staff recruitment notification of SBI Recruitment 2020 for the Specialist Cadre Officers for the . posts at the official site www.sbi.co.in. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in the SBI Recruitment vacancy they submit their employment form on before the last date of submission. This is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get the government job in banking sector. So competitors who want to apply for this recruitment they submit their application form on before the 14th June 2020.

Get all the details regarding latest SBI Associate Clerk Recruitment 2020, SBI Associate Clerk Test 2020, SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020 and further updates related to the latest State Bank of India recruitment. To get brief info for Clerk/ Associate Clerk posts and more, keep reading ahead and you will get all the essential details along with currently ongoing procedures, selection procedures by SBI. Everyone related to the SBI Clerk/ Associate Clerk posts is totally eagerly waiting for their SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020 and Cut Off Score.

SBI Associate Clerk Recruitment 2020:

Earlier, the State Bank of India released a recruitment notification through their official site and invited all the interested applicants to apply for it. The official SBI Associate Clerk Recruitment 2020 offered approximate 17,140 vacancies and invited all the interested candidates. Aspirants from various regions were notified regarding this recruitment and were given all the info about it. Such posts of Associate Clerk are famous, and most applicants go on waiting for these posts to be released and so that they all can apply and get a chance to get jobs.

To (or “intending to”) getting jobs into one of the prestigious banks, large numbers of interested as well as eligible candidates applied for these vacancies. They all accomplished all of the required application procedures and got their Registration Number along with Receipt of confirmation. They had quite a long time to complete to complete all the procedures, easily and then wait for various selection procedures.

SBI Recruitment: Selection Procedures

With such Bank recruitment, there are certain types of selection procedures which are carried out and then applicants are chosen as per their individual performances. Selection procedures for Associate Clerk posts might include Written Test consisting Preliminary and Mains, Personal Interview, Personality Test, Document Verification, Group Discussion and more procedures.

For each of these proceedings, official schedule is released through the SBI official portal as well as associated candidates are notified regarding it. So that they can appear as per their schedule and give their best shot for each of these tests to get one step closer to the job. Also, more importantly, candidates should remember that being selected in one procedure/ test is not important, but they need to get qualified into all these procedures and only after that they will be finalized and called.

SBI Associate Clerk Admit Card 2020:

Seven days before the written test, the SBI officials successfully released they are related admit card for all the candidates. Applicants were then notified regarding the admit card declaration and then they also downloaded their copy of admit card. In such competitive examinations, where huge numbers of applicants have applied and are going to appear, admit cards play a major role.

Admit card contains all the essential details about the candidate and his/ her identity. It is very much important that candidates carry they’re Admit card along with original ID proof/ Photo Proof for the examination. Those who fail to carry these important documents are not allowed to enter the examination hall.

SBI Associate Clerk Test 2020:

By the previous month of July, on 31st July 2020, the SBI Associate Clerk Mains 2020 was successfully conducted. All of the candidates appeared for the test, and they completed the exam, which was the main exam. Applicants from far away regions appeared as per the schedule and then after the completion of the exam were relaxed. Total numbers of candidates were quite higher because around 17,000 vacancies were offered and for that thousands of applicants have applied. So, they all have appeared for the test and attended it as instructed by SBI officials.

SBI Associate Clerk Syllabus 2020:

The written exam was not so difficult this time, but it was a moderate level exam containing a few difficult questions. Hence the competition was not so high, and more of applicants might get selected this time. The test contained questions from subjects including Reasoning, English Language, English Grammar, Numerical Ability, etc. Also, the test had Negative Marking System as per which for each wrong answer, a penalty of 0.25 marks will be deducted from candidates’ score.

The official syllabus was already released by the SBI earlier, and then aspirants were notified regarding it. With the help of official syllabus, candidates can get to know more about their exam and hence it would be very helpful for candidates. The syllabus is divided into various sections as per subjects and from that candidates can easily get a brief idea regarding their exam syllabus and can get prepared for similar questions in the examination. So many books are also available in the market, designed especially for such competitive examinations and to help aspirants into their preparations.

SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020:

Since the examination has been completed, all the candidates are eagerly waiting for their result to be released. But the State Bank of India has not yet declared their SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020. Just like most of all the other exams, this result will also be released through the online mode of application. It is expected that by 16th or 18th August 2020, the SBI will finally release the result along with Cut Off Score and further details.

So aspirants who are keenly searching for their result, need to wait for few more days from today and soon they will have their result and other details of it. For result declaration and other details, candidates need to be in touch with the SBI official portal and keep on checking the results links. As soon as the result is declared, there will be separate links available for the result checking.

Moreover, candidates who have been qualified in this exam, are going to be called for further procedures. After few more procedures, finally, selected ones will be called and assigned their jobs as per their posts. And later on, they will be provided relevant training, etc.

SBI Associate Clerk Answer Key 2020:

As the exam gets completed, only things in which candidates are interested are Result and Answer Key. Usually, the result declaration takes time, around a few weeks or maybe a month. And in the in-between waiting process, candidates are totally eager and can’t wait for the result. That is why they go on looking for their Answer Key. The answer key provides those correct answers to those questions and with that, candidates can get an idea about their total correct marks. In the end, candidates can estimate their overall marks and feel relaxed.

The official answer key is released through the department’s official site and also some of leading coaching institutes also release them. That is why it is hard to determine the authenticate answer key and candidates are advised to download the authenticated answer key only. And after that, they can wait for the result declaration.

SBI Associate Clerk Cut Off Score 2020:

As we all know, applicants belong to various categories such as General – Unreserved, Reserved – SC/ ST/ PWD/ OBC and so on. Based on each of these categories, Cut Off Score are released and as per candidates’ scores, they are chosen. Just like Cut Off Marks, Merit Marks, and Merit Numbers are also very important and based on to these scores, candidacy is determined. With the result declaration, these important scores will also release and then candidates will get to know more about their scores.

Now, for the SBI Associate Clerk Result 2020, candidates who have been qualified, will also be notified via SMS/ E-mail and then they will be called for final selection procedures. For that, they will be provided further call letters with more instructions. As per given instructions, candidates need to appear for their Personal Interview. And for any assistance of queries, you may get in touch with the SBI officials, available at the official portal or call on to given contact numbers.

SBI Official Portal: www.sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India is known as SBI. It is Government approved corporation. The SBI bank headquarters located in Mumbai, Maharashtra State. The State Bank of India contains 13000 categories including .0 overseas offices. The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank these four banks are India's one of the big four banks. Recently, the state bank of India declares the recruitment notification of SBI Recruitment 2020 for the post of Specialist Cadre on the official site at www.sbi.co.in.

SBI Recruitment Clerical Staff 2020 Recruitment:

Candidates who find the job in banking sector they have good news here. The State Bank of India is declared the recruitment notification for the post of Special Cadre Officers for the number of the vacancy on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. Therefore, capable and interested candidates may apply for this posts on before the last date.

SBI Recruitment vacancy details:

Name of the post: State Bank of India

Name of the post: Special Cadre Officers

Total job vacancy: There are total 19 posts available

Business Analyst: 01 post

Customer Service Analyst: 01 post

Manager (Marketing): 01 post

Relationship Manager (Marketing): 02 posts

Assistant Relationship Manager (Marketing): 02 posts

Manager (Servicing): 01 post

Manager (Servicing): 02 posts

Project Manager: 02 posts

Digital System Architect: 02 posts

System/ Business Analyst: 02 posts

Analyst (Analytics): 03 posts

Job Location: Across all India

Educational Qualification:

Analyst (Analytics): Degree in Statistics or its equivalent qualification from the reputed institute.

System/ Business Analyst: MBA in system/ Finance/ Operations or equivalent from reputed institutions or Computer/ IT engineering graduate before MBA.

Digital System Architect: BE/ BTech in computer Science/ IT/ Electronics or MCA/ MSC (IT)/ MSC (Computer science) from the recognized university/ institutions.

Other posts qualifications as per the official site notification.

Age Limits:

Project Manager: 42 years as on 1 st June 2020

June 2020 Business Analyst, Customer Service Analyst, Digital System Architect & System/ Business Analyst: 40 years as on 1 st June 2020

June 2020 Manager (Marketing) & Analyst (Analytics): 35 years as on 1 st June 2020

June 2020 Relationship Manager (Marketing): 32 years as on 1 st June 2020

June 2020 Assistant Relationship Manager (Marketing), Sr. Manager (Servicing) & Manager (Servicing): 30 years as on 1st June 2020

Application Fee: Aspirants have to pay as an application fee Rs.600/- through online by using a debit card/ credit card/ internet banking.

Selection process: The Selection process base on the shortlisting and personal interview.

How to apply SBI Recruitment 2020?

The candidates who want to apply SBI Recruitment 2020 for the particular Cadre posts visit on the official website at www.sbi.co.in. Then download the employment form and fill it carefully and submit along with ID Proof, Date of Birth Proof, Educational Certificates, resume before the last date. The hard copy of application form provides before the 20th June 2020 at the given address.

Postal Address :

Central Recruitment & Promotion Department,

Corporate Center,

3rd Floor, Atlanta Building,

Nariman Point,

Mumbai – 400 021.

SBI Clerk 2020 notification Recruitment 2020 for 17140 – Download Application format sbi.co.in:

The State Bank of India (SBI) declared the latest SBI Clerk 2020 notification for the SBI Clerk recruitment & SBI PO posts of 17140 vacancies & download SBI Application form at the official site www.sbi.co.in. The SBI declared this notification among the total 17000 vacancies available. There are approximately 2000 vacancies for the Probationary Officers (PO) and approximately 15000 vacancies available in Clerk. So the eligible candidates applied for this recruitment within a given time limit.

The State Bank of India declared the recruitment notification of SBI Recruitment 2020 among the 17140 number of vacancies of the Junior Assistant Posts at the official site www.sbi.co.in. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in this post they can apply for this post on the official site before the last date of submission. The last date of submitting the application form is declared very soon. So the candidates visit the official site and get the updates information about it.

The State Bank of India is Government authorized corporation, and it is commonly known as SBI. The SBI’s headquarter located in Mumbai, Maharashtra State. The State Bank of India contains 13000 branches including .0 overseas offices. The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank these four banks are India’s one of the big four banks. Every year SBI offers various job opportunities for the various posts such as Probationary Officers, Assistant, and Specialist Cadre Officers, Special Management Executive, etc.

SBI Recruitment 2020, for Junior Associate (Clerk):

The State Bank of India has been declared the recruitment notification for the post of Junior Associate (Clerk) among the total 17140 number of vacancies. So the eligible and interested candidates may apply at online on the official site. So the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, pay scale, application fee, etc. are given below.

Name of the Organization: State Bank of India (SBI)

Name of Post: Junior Assistant (Clerk)

Number of Vacancies: There is total 17140 number of jobs available.

Junior Associate: total 10726 number of posts available.

Junior Associate (Special Recruitment Drive): 3218 number of seats available.

Junior Associate (Special Recruitment Drive for Tura (Meghalaya and Kashmir Valley & Ladakh )): 188 number of seats available.

Junior Agriculture Associate: 3008 posts available.

Job Location: The position located anywhere in India.

Job Category: This is the central government job.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must have to complete their graduation any recognized university or institutions.

Age Limits: The candidates should be minimum age 20 years, and maximum age should be 28 years. The upper age relaxation is given as per the government norms.

Application Fee: The candidates have to pay application fee Rs.600/- for the general category candidates, and the reserved category candidates have to pay application fee Rs.100/-.

Selection process: The selection process based on online examination, document verification, and personal interview.

Steps for apply online for SBI Recruitment 2020:

The State Bank of India has been declaring the recruitment notification of the post of Junior Associate (Clerk) on the official site. So the candidates follow the steps for applying to the SBI Recruitment. So first, candidates visit on official site www.sbi.co.in. Then on the home page click on career tab. Then find the recruitment notification and fill all the necessary information and click on submit button. Then download it and take a print out for the further use.

The State Bank of India is Government authorized corporation. The SBI’s headquarter located in Mumbai, Maharashtra State. The State Bank of India contains 13000 branches including .0 overseas offices. The State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank these four banks are India’s one of the big four banks. Every year SBI offers various job opportunities for the various posts such as Probationary Officers, Assistant, and Specialist Cadre Officers, Special Management Executive, etc.

SBI Clerk & PO recruitment among 17140 Vacancies:

The State Bank of India is going to fill up the 17140 vacancies for the posts of SBI PO Recruitment (Probationary Officers) & SBI Clerk Recruitment. So the eligible candidates may apply online to fill the SBI application form for this recruitment at the official site www.sbi.co.in. The eligibility criteria such as Educational Qualification, Selection Procedure, Age Limit, Pay Scale, Application Fee, etc. are given at below.

Name of the Organization: State Bank of India Recruitment

Name of the Posts: There are two posts available at now such as Clerk & PO (Probationary Officers).

Number of Vacancies: There is total 17000 number of jobs available.

For PO (Probationary Officers): Approximately 2000 vacancies available.

For Clerk: Approximately 5000 jobs available.

Job Type: These are Banking Job.

Job Location: The position located anywhere in India.

SBI Clerk 2020 notification:

Age Limits:

The applied candidates should have minimum age 21 years and maximum age 30 years. Age relaxation for the Reserved categorized candidates given up to as per the SBI norms and regulations.

SBI Application form Download:

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must complete their Graduation or its equivalent qualification in the recognized Board / University / Institutions.

Pay Scale:

SBI Careers – sbi Vacancy 2020:

All the selected candidates get the proper package as per the SBI rule & regulations.

Selection Procedure:

The selection procedure based on the Written test and Interview. In the written examination will be asked the various types of subjects asked such as General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, Marketing Aptitude and Computer Awareness.

SBI Application Fee:

The Application Fee not mentioned on the official site.

SBI Recruitment Important Dates:

Starting Date of submitting the online Application Form: Declared very soon

Last Date for submitting the online Application Form: Declared very soon

Steps for Apply the SBI Recruitment for the posts of PO & Clerk:

First, eligible candidates log in to the official site of the SBI at sbi.co.in. Then click on the career section, and click on the link “SBI Clerk & PO Recruitment 2020”. After that read all terms and conditions carefully. Start by filling Application Form without any mistakes. Then upload other documents like Passport size Photo, Signature, etc. Verify all the details and click on to submit button. Download that forms and take a print out for the further use.

Candidates refer the link for SBI Recruitment PO & Clerk at

SBI Junior Associate Result 2020:

The State Bank of India has firmly conducted the written test on the 25th June and 26th June 2020. So the candidates who attempt the written examination they can check their exam result on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. The applicants choose by written test and then personal interview. So the candidates who qualified in the written examination they will call for the further process of discussion. Then candidates who were eligible for the interview they get the Job in the SBI. It is good to make a career in the banking sector.

SBI Clerk Result 2020 at www.sbi.co.in:

The SBI Conduct the Preliminary and Main examination for the post of Clerk Main (Junior Associate). The written test conduct on the 25th June and 26th June 2020. Now it declares the SBI Clerk Main Result 2020 on the official site. So the candidates who appeared in the written test they can check their result on the official site at www.sbi.co.in. To get more detail about the SBI candidates visits the official site of it.

Name of the Corporation : State Bank of India (SBI)

: State Bank of India (SBI) Name of the exam : SBI Clerk Main (Junior Associate) Exam 2020

: SBI Clerk Main (Junior Associate) Exam 2020 SBI written test : 25 th June and 26 th June 2020

: 25 June and 26 June 2020 SBI Result Date : Declared very soon

: Declared very soon Post Category: SBI Clerk Main Result 2020 Available for 17140 Junior Associate

How to check SBI Clerk Main Result 2020?

Candidates who appeared in the SBI written examination they first visit the official site at www.sbi.co.in. Then search the result link SBI Clerk Main Result 2020 and click on that. Then click on submit button and carry a printout of the result for the further use.

