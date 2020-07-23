Samsung updates its Galaxy Buds headphones with Buds Plus functions

Juan Garzon / CNET



Samsung has improved its wireless headphones Galaxy Buds with an update that was released on Monday, April 27, the same day that Google Pixel Buds 2 They went on sale.

The Galaxy Buds update seeks to bring them more on par with the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung’s newest generation of wireless headphones, offering three major new features.

Ambient sound with a single hearing aid: It is no longer necessary to use both headphones to control ambient sound.

The Galaxy Buds have been one of the best wireless headphones for Android users who do not want to spend a lot of money and, although Galaxy Buds Plus they are better, this update makes them more similar than ever to the new generation.

Also, the price of Of the Galaxy Buds, they are still made by one of the wireless headphones that offer more value today than you can buy from a recognized company.



