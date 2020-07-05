Samsung launches an app to wash your hands with the Galaxy Watch

Samsung



Although probably after three months of quarantine you already know how to wash your hands and for how long, Samsung does not want you to be confused and has launched the Hand Wash application for its smart watches Galaxy Watch, which aims to help us improve our hygiene in times of coronavirus.

On Wednesday the company announced the launch of the application in Spanish, although it began to reach all users who use their watches in English in April.

The application, available through the Galaxy Store, reminds us several times a day of the need to wash our hands for at least 20 seconds. When the user starts the action on the watch, it gives you an extra five seconds to open the tap and apply the soap.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 from different angles [fotos] To see photos

The app allows each user to set their own daily wash rate. So you can tell him that you want to wash your hands 12 times a day, and the time between each wash, so that you can establish a routine.

Hand Wash also allows you to keep track of how many times you have washed your hands each day, so you can then get a general idea of ​​how many times you did it during the week. The watch face can also tell you how much time has passed since the last time you washed your hands.

Google launched a similar app in April, which allows users to set a special 40-second timer and receive notifications every three hours.