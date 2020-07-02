Samsung already working on the Galaxy S20 Lite: report

Angela Lang / CNET



Samsung plans to launch a Galaxy S20 “Lite” version, as high-end phones are known but offer fewer features at a lower price.

The specialized site SamMobile reveals that the Galaxy S20 Lite, successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite Launched last year, it is coming very soon and is currently known internally as the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

The site only reports for sure the existence of the phone, but does not mention anything about the specs. All he speculates is that the Galaxy S20 Lite would have a Snapdragon 865 processor. SamMobile also says the S20 Lite’s price would be around $ 800.

SamMobile believes that while the S20 Lite is a natural successor to the S10 Lite, the new phone will not be called that, but rather the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Samsung, the report says, would go for either of these two names, but the site leans with the name it mentions fans.

The Galaxy S10 Lite was announced after the Note 10 was unveiled and alongside the Note 10 Lite. Samsung may follow that timeline for this year, so the S20 Lite – or S20 Fan Edition – could be announced in August.

Samsung has not commented on new product launches.

