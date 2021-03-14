Safer at Home Full Movie in HD Download.

The story of the film Safer at Home is mind-blowing. It is an American thriller film. Let’s discuss the story of the film Safer at Home.

The story takes place in Los Angeles, it was 2022, and the coronavirus pandemic was still on. So, it becomes a police state from a city. In this kind of situation, some friends have decided to party through the Zoom application.

They have decided to go to the online party to play video games, take some drinks, and do drugs. So, the party starts. After playing some video games and have several drinks, the most awaited scene occurs.

Safer at Home Full Movie in HD

All members of the group inhale an ecstasy pill, and something terrible happens. Life at home becomes more thrilling and terrifying compared to the outside where the coronavirus pandemic is going on.

You will see the consequences after taking a pill in the film Safer at Home. It will be worst. This American thrilling movie Safer at Home consists of many popular actors and actresses. It includes Jocelyn Hudon as Jen, Emma Lahana as Mia, Alisa Allapach as Harper, Adwin Brown as Ben, Dan J. Johnson as Evan, Michael Kupisk as Oliver, and Daniel Robaire as Liam.

These are the main actors and actresses of the film Safer at Home. On IMDB, the film Safer at Home has earned a rating of 4.6 out of 10. The film Safer at Home was directed by Will Wernick, and it was produced by Bo Youngblood, John Leradi, and Will Wernick.

Will Wernick and Lia Bozonelis wrote it. Will Wernick, John Leradi, and Lia Bozonelis gave the story of the film Safer at Home. Genevieve Vincent gave the music in the film Safer at Home. Let’s watch the trailer of Safer at Home.

Jason Goodell did the cinematography, and Sean Aylward did the editing of the film Safer at Home. The film Safer at Home was released on 26th February 2021. It was first released in the United States.

The film Safer at Home was completed under three production companies: Voltage Pictures, 7930 Entertainment, and Showdown Production. Vertical Entertainment distributed it.

The running time of the film Safer at Home is 82 minutes. If we see the tagline of the film Safer at Home, Isolation is a Killer. The film is so much thrilling and eye-catching. It is only available in the English language.

