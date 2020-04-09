Saban Films Acquires Crime Thriller ‘Most Wanted’ Starring Josh Hartnett

Saban Films has acquired the Daniel Roby-directed Most Wished starring Josh Hartnett (Fortunate Quantity Slevin, Penny Dreadful), Antoine Olivier Pilon (Mommy) and Jim Gaffigan (Chappaquiddick). The crime-thriller will debut within the U.S. this summer season. André Rouleau and Valérie d’Auteuil produce the movie below their Caramel Films banner. Saban Films teamed with Highland Movie Group on the venture.

Impressed by a real story and written by Roby, Most Wished follows an investigative journalist (Hartnett) as he unravels a twisted case of entrapment whereby a man from the unsuitable facet of the tracks, Daniel (Pilon), is pressured right into a harmful drug deal towards his will and is sentenced to 100 years in a Thai jail. As Daniel endures torture and abuse, the journalist should monitor down the shady undercover cops benefiting off the conspiracy, whereas additionally preventing for Daniel’s freedom.

Saban Films’ Invoice Bromiley stated, “We’re so proud to have been concerned with this movie since its early phases. Our audiences will likely be captivated by each twist and switch of this gripping story as Daniel Roby does an excellent job bringing it to life.”

Invoice Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films together with Highland Movie Group’s Arianne Fraser on behalf of the filmmakers. Govt Producers are Highland Movie Group’s Delphine Perrier, Arianne Fraser and Henry Winterstern, Goldrush Leisure’s Eric Gozlan and Richard Iott, Les Films Seville’s Patrick Roy and Anne-Claire Villeneuve, Daniel Roby, Yvann Thibaudeau and Marc Côté. Highland Movie Group is dealing with worldwide gross sales.