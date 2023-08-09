Run the Burbs Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

Andrew Phung and Rakhee Morzaria are the lead characters of the Run the Burbs series. The show is a Canadian television series created and developed by Scott Townend and the prime cast member, Andrew Phung.

Now, if we look at the show’s popularity, we can observe that the show has received a good response from the audience and reviewers. In addition, Run the Burbs Seasons 1 and 2 have gathered 5.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you have already watched the shows like Crowded (2016), King Gary (2018), and Welcome to Flatch (2022), then Run the Burbs will give you the most memorable experience. Here we have highlighted the possible release dates, a list of cast members, trailer updates, and a brief storyline of Run the Burbs Seasons 1 and 2.

Run the Burbs Season 3 Release Date

The show makers, Andrew Phung and Scott Townend have released two seasons of Run the Burbs Series. The first season of Run the Burbs aired on CBS Networks on January 5, 2022. Later, exactly one year after the first season, makers dropped the second installment of Run the Burbs Series. In addition, the second season of the Run the Burbs series was concluded on March 29, 2023, and since then, fans have been wondering whether the showrunners bring a third season of Run the Burbs.

So the answer is YES! The creators and the streaming channel partner, CBS Networks, have confirmed that the show will return for a third season. But unluckily, the makers have yet to disclose the official release date for Run the Burbs Season 3. However, if we look at the previous releases, the makers have dropped the two seasons with a gap of one year, so we expect it to be released in January 2024.

Run the Burbs Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Run the Burbs is a Canadian series that circles around situational comedy drama. The Run the Burbs Season 1 plot revolves around the Phams, a Vietnamese-South Asian- Canadian family. The show depicts the family in a broader manner where the family members live their lives to the fullest.

As the story continues, the family members force us to rethink the modern life that we are living. The suburban vibes with a unique way to live life with challenging day-to-day tasks. Here the first installment of Run the Burbs series has featured family members, and their bond among all the members left imprints on the viewers’ hearts.

We have been introduced to various characters in the first season of the Run the Burbs series. It includes characters like Andrew Pham (Andrew Phung), Camilie (Rakhee Morzaria), Khia Pham (Zoriah Wong), Ramesh (Ali Hassan), Sam (Julie Nolke), and many others.

Overall the show has enough potential to be released for a second season. Read the below-added sections to learn about the complete list of cast members, episode headings, and Run the Burbs Season 3 trailer updates.

Run the Burbs Season 3 Cast Members List

The show makers, Andrew Phung and Scott Townend have featured many prolific cast members for the Run the Burbs Seasons 1 and 2. Since the show ended on March 29, 2023, fans wonder who will return for the Run the Burbs Season 3.



So here we have added a complete list of cast members that will return for the Run the Burbs Season 3.

Andrew Phung as Andrew Pham

Chris Locke as Sebastian

Zoriah Wong as Khia Pham and Andrew

Rakhee Morzaria as Camille

Julie Nolke as Sam

Ali Hassan as Ramesh

Roman Pesino as Leo Pham and Andrew

Aurora Browne as Barb

Jonathan Langdon as Hudson

Candy Palmater as Candy

Samantha Wan as Cathy

Simone Miller as Mannix

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we expect some new cast members to join the show for the third season.

Run the Burbs Season 3 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the show makers have yet to disclose the official release date for Run the Burbs Season 3. Also, the makers have not announced the official list of episode headings for Run the Burbs Season 3.

Therefore, we have added a complete list of Run the Burbs Season 2 episode titles below. Check them out. It will help you binge-watch all the Run the Burbs Season 2 episodes.

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 01 – In Phocus

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 02 – Phamily Ties

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 03 – Phamily Emergency

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 04 – Phriends and Enemies

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 05 – Phestival of Life

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 06 – Phamily Budget

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 07 – Phresh Start

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 08 – Morning Phrenzy

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 09 – Culture Phest

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 10 – Phlashback

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 11 – Turn Lepht

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 12 – Phamily Affair

Run the Burbs Season 2 Episode 13 – Phriendship

Where to Watch Run the Burbs Season 3?

Run the Burbs Series is a Canadian sitcom drama series that revolves around a Vietnamese,-South Asian family and the family head, Andrew. The show runs for two seasons, and makers have confirmed the renewal of Run the Burbs Season 3.

🎉IT’S OFFICIAL 🎉 We’re renewed for SEASON 3! Your love and support for #RunTheBurbs makes it possible for us to continue telling these authentic stories 💛 We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got planned for the #Phamily next season! pic.twitter.com/WFvBzUNQjg — Run The Burbs (@runtheburbs) March 23, 2023

However, if you have recently discovered the show and are looking for the available platforms, go to CBS Networks. The first two seasons are available on the CBS Networks, and you can enjoy the Run the Burbs Seasons 1 and 2. Moreover, the upcoming season of Run the Burbs will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Run the Burbs Season 3?

Generally, the number of episodes depends on the storyline, story length, and script writing, so, for now, it would be a complex task to predict the exact number of episodes for Run the Burbs Season 3.



But still, if we look at the earlier seasons, we can observe that, Run the Burbs Season 2 premiered with a set of thirteen episodes, so the second season will also release approximately thirteen to fifteen episodes.

Run the Burbs Season 3 Creators Team

Run the Burbs is a Canadian sitcom drama series produced by Andrew Phung and Scott Townend. Not only that but the creator, Andrew Phung, has also played the lead role of Andrew Pham.

'Run the Burbs' Producer Pier 21 Films Strikes Development Deal with Comic Julie Kim for Healthcare Sitcom (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/HUraKiQeTD — Variety (@Variety) June 13, 2023

Further ahead, the creator duo has worked as executive producers along with Shebli Zarghami, Aleysa Young, Laszlo Barna, Nicole Butler, and Karen Tsang. In addition to that, Gerald Packer has worked as the cinematographer for Run the Burbs Seasons 1 and 2.

Run the Burbs Season 3 Trailer Release

A teaser or trailer is the pre-requirements for the final release. But now, the show makers have yet to reveal the exact release date for Run the Burbs Season 3. Not only that, but the makers have yet to announce the official trailer for the third season of the Run the Burbs series.

However, we have added a trailer link for Run the Burbs Season 2 here. Click on the link above and watch the official trailer of the second run. Once the show makers announce the official trailer for the third season, we will add it here.

Parting Words

So finally, we are after this article, and now you have all the latest information about Run the Burbs Season 3. Since the show makers have announced that the show will return for a third season, fans can’t keep calm to know further details about Run the Burbs Season 3.

But unfortunately, the show makers have yet to announce the official release date for Run the Burbs Season 3. But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates. Once the show makers announce the official release date for the third season of Run the Burbs, we will update you with the latest information. Until then, enjoy the previous releases and stay connected to our articles to get all the latest updates about the shows like Run the Burbs and many more.