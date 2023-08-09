Farzi Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, Trailer Release, and More

Shahid Kapoor starring series Farzi is all set to return for a second season on Prime Video. Most of all, the leading cast members have also been confirmed to return to their respective roles, and fans can’t wait any longer for the Farzi Season 2 release. Here we are discussing all the updated details related to Farzi Season 2 release date, cast, storyline, and more recent updates. Stay tuned to know all these details and so much more.

Farzi Season 2 Release Date

The first season was released on 10th February 2023, and since the first day, fans have been going crazy over the storyline. So many cast members gained followers overnight due to their acting skills in the series. Soon after the debut series, Farzi was renewed by the show’s makers for one more season. So now, all the fans are eagerly waiting for the Farzi Season 2 Release date.

Property Value Series Farzi Created by Raj & DK Written by Sita Menon, Suman Kumar, Raj & DK Directed by Raj & DK Music by Ketan Sodha, Sachin–Jigar, Tanishk Bagchi Producer Raj & DK Cinematography Pankaj Kumar Editor Sumeet Kotian



Earlier, the lead actor, Shahid Kapoor, also confirmed and hinted that the second season of Farzi is already in the works, and soon they will be releasing all the details for the upcoming second season. For that, keep in touch with us, as we will share the latest details regarding upcoming series related to various online streaming platforms.

Farzi Season 2 Cast Members

There are various lead roles associated with the series Farzi, amongst which Shahid Kapoor plays Sunny, an artist who somehow goes on the wrongdoings and goes on printing counterfeiting currency notes. His best friend is Firoz’s role is played by Bhuvan Arora. Along with them, other lead roles are played by Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Zakir Hussain, and many more.

Here is the list of characters played by various celebrities:

Shahid Kapoor as Sunny,

Vijay Sethupathi as Michael Vedanayagam,

Armaan Bhanushali as young Sunny,

Kabir Khan as young Firoz,

Bhuvan Arora as Firoz,

Kay Kay Menon as Mansoor Dalal,

Raashii Khanna as Megha Vyas,

Chittaranjan Giri as Yasir,

Zakir Hussain as Finance Minister Pawan Gahlot,

Jaswant Singh Dalal as Shekhar Ahlawat,

Amol Palekar as Madhav,

Kubbra Sait as Saira,

Regina Cassandra as Rekha Rao,

Kavya Thapar as Ananya,

Chittaranjan Tripathy as Michael’s divorce lawyer,

Mrinmayee Godbole as Rekha’s divorce lawyer,

Lokesh Mittal as Lakdawala,

Vijay Kumar as Jitu Kaka,

Saqib Ayub as Anees,

Karan Maan as Commander Murtaza,

Nilesh Divekar as Bilal,

Priyadarshini Indalkar as the receptionist,

Akkshay Gunaawat as Suparn,

Saurav Chakraborti as Jamal,

Vivek Madaan as Arjun Nayar,

Govind Pandey as MLA Kesaribhai Doshi

Ashutosh Priyadarshi as Titu Khislu,

Anna Ador as Svetalana.

Raj & Dk is creating a fucking classic universe 🔥 , hope Michael and Tiwari will meet soon . Farzi is too good and also raj & dk deliver's us another a classic series, waiting for the family man season 3 & also farzi season 2 pic.twitter.com/GV8L5tNqxT — pathikn (@freshasmusic) February 18, 2023

Farzi Season 2 Storyline

The storyline of Farzi revolves around Sunny, played by Shahid Kapoor, an artist by passion. Unfortunately, his artistic work can’t help him support his dreams and desired lifestyle. To achieve everything that he has ever dreamed of, he somehow gets entangled in making counterfeiting, i.e., fake currency notes, and then he gets in trouble with not just the police department but also various other agencies that go on searching for him. All these things happen, along with her complicated personal life and family drama.

Episode Number Title S1 E1 Artist S1 E2 Social Service S1 E3 CCFART S1 E4 Dhanrakshak S1 E5 Second Oldest Profession S1 E6 Cat and Mouse S1 E7 Supernote S1 E8 Crash and Burn

Farzi Season 2: Shahid Kapoor confirms Raj & DK show sequel in the works.https://t.co/icB1QHlwH3 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 28, 2023

Farzi Season 2 Makers Team

The series is a crime-thriller and black comedy genre created by Raj and DK. The music is by various artists, including Sachin – Jigar, Ketan Sodha, Tanishk Bagchi, and more. The producers of this series are Raj & DK and D2R Films production company.

Farzi Season 2 Trailer Release

The makers will be releasing updated details regarding Farzi Season 2 trailer and release date. Also, before that, they will release a short teaser to let fans know what will happen in the upcoming season of Farzi. To know more, keep visiting us.