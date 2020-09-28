RRC NR MTS Admit Card 2020 | Download Online Northern Railway Multitasking Staff Exam Call Letter | Official Website @rrcnr.org

The official notification for the Northern Railway Multitasking Staff Examination Call Letter and RRC NR MTS Admit Card is out now. All the candidates who have been eagerly waiting to download and check the examination details online through the official website will not have to wait long.

Yes, you can now be able to download and check the Admit Card, Examination Date, Shift Timings, Exam Center Address, and other general information. The official website to download and get the Admit Card for the RRC NR Multi Tasking Staff Examination is www.rrcnr.org.

In this article, we are going to provide you some links that will direct you to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell where you can be able to get the Admit Card. All the eligible and interested candidates who have applied for the RRC Northern Railway Multi Tasking Staff Recruitment 2020 are waiting for a long time to get some updates of the exam.

The authorities of the Railway Recruitment Cell are going to release the official link on the official website through which the candidates can get their hall tickets. In order to attempt the RRC Northern Railway Multitasking Staff Examination, it is essential for all the candidates to download the Admit Card from the official website only.

Aspirants are requested to download the Call Letter for the post of Multi Tasking Staff in the RRC Northern Railway Recruitment Examination. It will be beneficial for the candidates to download the RRC NR MTS Exam Admit Card before the closing date. You need to get the hall ticket as soon as it is available on the official website to avoid any last-minute rush.

You can be able to avoid the network or server issues if you will not wait for the day before the examination date to download the call letter online. All the candidates will have to enter the Registration Details, Date of Birth (DOB), Password, etc. on the official website to download the RRC NR Multi Tasking Staff Exam Admit Card 2020.

Let us now move to the next section to know about the downloading process for the hall ticket of the MTS Exam from the official website.

Steps To Download The RRC Northern Railway Multi Tasking Staff Examination Admit Card 2020

Here, we are going to mention a step by step guide that will help the eligible and interested candidates who have applied for the RRC NR MTS Recruitment to download the admit card online.

All the aspirants who wish to easily download the hall ticket for the RRC Northern Railway MTS Exam can follow the process that we did mention below. You will just have to go through each and every step carefully to download the admit card. Let us begin it.

Step 1: First of all, candidates have to open the official website i.e. www.rrcnr.org in a computer or laptop with an active internet connection

Step 2: Then find “Admit Card of RRCNR Multi Tasking Staff Written Examination 2019-2020” on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen in which you will have to enter all the Registration Details including the Registration Number, Registration Email, Password, Date of Birth, etc.

Step 4: After submitting the Registration Details, the Northern Railway Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Validating all the details, you need to download or take a printout of the E-Call Letter for further references.