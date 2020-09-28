Official Notification RRB JE 2021 | Apply Online Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer (JE) Post Vacancies

The long wait is over now!! Yes, the candidates who have been eagerly waiting to apply for the post of Junior Engineer in the Railway Recruitment Board can now end their wait. The official notification for the RRB JE Recruitment 2021 CEN 03/2019 Notification is released.

The official authorities of RRB are currently inviting all the eligible and interested aspirants to fill up a total number of 13487 vacancies for Junior Engineer DMS CMA Posts. The candidates who want to apply for the RRB JE Recruitment 2021 can apply through the official website online.

The official website where applicants need to submit their Registration Details is www.indianrailways.gov.in or www.rrb.gov.in.

Check or Apply Online For RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment Official Notification on the official website. The Railway Recruitment Board has now released the Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. 03/2019 to invite all the eligible applicants to fill up a huge number of vacant posts of Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Information & Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

The candidates who are looking forward to getting a job in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways should not miss this exciting opportunity. All the eligible candidates can be able to apply online for the RRB JE Recruitment 2021 through the official website.

Make sure to read the official notification of the Railway Recruitment Board Junior Engineer Recruitment before you start the application process. If you find any difficulty in applying for the post of RRB JE on the official website then you can refer to our step by step guide that we did mention below.

You will just have to follow each and every step that we are going to inform you about to easily apply online. But in order to apply for RRB JE Recruitment, candidates must be eligible enough. So it is essential for each and every aspirant to know about the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, recruitment procedure, mode of payment, etc.

All the details will be properly mentioned in the official notification for the post of Railway Recruitment Board JE. Scroll down to know about the application procedure.

How To Apply For Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) JE DMS CMA 2021 Online?

Here are the steps with the help of which all the contestants who are eligible and interested can be able to apply for the post of JE, DMS, and CMA online through the official website. You will just have to follow the steps that we did mention below carefully and you can successfully apply for RRB JE Recruitment 2021. Let us begin it.

Step 1: At first, you will have to open the official website of RRB on the computer or laptop that has an active internet connection

Step 2: On the homepage of RRB, click on the “RRB JE Notification” and download it

Step 3: Read the official notification thoroughly and check if you are eligible or not

Step 4: If eligible, candidates can click on “Apply Now” to begin the Registration Process

Step 5: Enter all the details that are asked in the application form

Step 6: Upload the scanned copy of the Photograph, Signature, and Other Documents that are mentioned

Step 7: After validating all the details, pay the application fees through the preferred mode of payment and download the e-Receipt

Step 8: Click on “Submit” and save the application form

Step 9: The Registration ID Number & Password will be displayed on the screen.