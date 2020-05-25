Role of New Technologies in Online Gambling

The popularity of online casinos has increased exponentially in the last two decades. However, they were first introduced in the mid-90s but gained more popularity with the development of more technologies. More and more players are taking the opportunity to play or place bets on the PC and mobile devices on the Internet. Online poker is one of the most played casino games and you would find it on almost all casino sites and apps.

According to the latest findings from experts, the market for online gambling is expected to grow by $114.21 billion in the period of the next four years. New technologies would play a great role in the enhancement of the users’ gameplay experience. There already many new technical developments are playing an incredible role in online gambling. If we name a few then, mobile phones, cryptocurrency, gesture and voice recognition, VR, and AR are some of the technologies that have influenced online gambling in many ways.

Mobile Technology

Mobile technology has proved by far a great role in increasing the popularity of online gambling. Not all gamblers can carry laptops everywhere they go and that is why casino games on the mobile phone become popular. They are easy to access and smooth to play. Players have also found mobile gambling as a safe gambling tool. Experts also expect that mobile gaming would be optimized with regard to mobile internet, live casinos, and 5G technology. These include, among other things, the improvement of security measures to better protect the player when playing online.

Studies on the trends in the online gaming industry show that gaming with mobile devices is becoming increasingly popular. With time, new mobile phone users will increase that will definitely play in more popularity of online gambling. Currently, there are 3.5 billion users and it is expected to reach 3.8 next year.

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality

Well, VR and AR have not been completely incorporated in the gambling world but they have the potential to bring new affirmative changes. VR technology is developing rapidly. Players can have an experience similar to that in a real casino. Some online casino sites have already launched several casino games with VR support. Experts expect that VR technology will soon also be used for lotteries and eSports.

Augmented reality goes a step further. The virtual reality experience is not limited to the monitor alone but influences all the senses of the user. Accordingly, the player might feel like they are in a real casino where the dealer is sitting right in front of them, even though they are actually at home on the sofa.

Fintech

Financial technology has made players safe with their money while they are playing online casino games. Not, just online casinos, but cryptocurrency is being used in many other business sectors, for instance, travel industry. Cryptocurrency and e-wallet are the fast, smooth, and secure payment options players would find on the online casinos. The blockchain technology behind the cryptocurrency makes sure that all the transactions carried out by users are end-to-end encrypted and there is no chance of hacking.

The advantage of this technology is the fact that information cannot be manipulated. And this aspect, in particular, could be interesting for online casinos since more security could be guaranteed. This applies, for example, to game processes and transactions that would be better protected against unauthorized access. So, when players feel safer and secured, they engage in more gaming.

Facial, Gesture, and Voice Recognition Tech

Researchers believe that facial recognition will be one of the achievements that could have a huge impact on online gambling technology. For example, this could be used to create a personalized avatar using the player’s facial expressions. With special 3D scanners and cameras, there is even the possibility to adapt and change the facial expressions of the player during the course of the game.

Another innovation is gesture recognition. The movements of the hands are recognized without using a controller. The player can interact directly in the game, for example by pressing the play button or looking at the hole cards in poker. Voice recognition can also be used to optimize the gaming experience in the online casino. The games should be controlled with the voice alone and the chat functions should also be used.